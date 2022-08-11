Sciens Building Solutions Finalizes San Antonio Acquisition

Addition of Fire Alarm Control Systems commences Sciens' presence in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has acquired San Antonio, Texas-based Fire Alarm Control Systems, Inc. ("FACS").

In a string of successful acquisitions, this is another that Sciens has made since being established in 2016 to pursue an invest-and-grow strategy in the fire detection and integrated solutions sector. As Sciens continues on its rapid growth trajectory, the company plans to establish an expanded presence in the state of Texas, starting with FACS in the south-central region.

"The approach Sciens has taken, and the great companies it has chosen to partner with, is a true testament to the infinite potential of this platform and what it brings to the important fire-life safety industry," said Duane Hannasch, president of FACS, who will remain in his current role. "We are proud to be part of the ongoing growth Sciens has experienced – and will continue to experience – as it will bring an even higher level of customer service, cross-collaboration, and employee opportunities for the FACS family."

Fire Alarm Control Systems, Inc. was founded in 1995 as a small business, with operations in the San Antonio and South Texas areas, with a primary focus on the provision of fire alarm and voice communication systems for commercial, educational, and federal government facilities. FACS has since expanded its expertise to include intercom, public address, and mass notification systems.

Duane Hannasch and Joe Ebrom run the company. Duane has over 35 years of experience in the life safety industry and has been involved with many projects providing solutions for high-profile facilities at the area's military bases. Joe joined the FACS team in 1997 as Vice President and Partner and brought an expanded customer base to the company. Prior, Joe held positions as branch manager and regional manager of major manufacturing companies in the life safety industries.

"Our entry into Texas kicks off with the phenomenal team at FACS in San Antonio and its tremendous leaders in Duane and Joe," said Terry Heath, Sciens' Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of this first-class company allows us to make our mark in a new region, where we will continue to expand our statewide and national presence whilst on this exciting, growth-focused journey."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Fire Alarm Control Systems

Fire Alarm Control Systems, Inc. was founded in 1995 as a small business and operates in the San Antonio and South Texas areas. With its primary focus on providing fire alarm and voice communication systems for commercial, educational, and federal government facilities, FACS has expanded its expertise in intercom, public address, and mass notification systems. The company has on staff two state-licensed planners – one NICET Level IV-certified and one NICET Level III-certified – with over 60 combined years of experience. Every fire technician at FACS is state-licensed and factory-trained with several also being NICET II-certified. For more information, please visit: http://www.facssa.com/.

