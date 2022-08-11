Paul Strasser Joins Deep Water Point to Lead Its New "Small Business Transitional Programs" Practice

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deep Water Point announced that Paul Strasser, a well-known and highly respected and experienced federal market executive, joined its consulting practice to lead its "Small Business Transitional Programs" practice.

Deep Water Point's Small Business Transitional Programs practice is focused on helping companies who are exiting federal small business classification and will be competing in a fully open competitive environment. "Many companies fail upon exiting their respective small business classification unless they are fully prepared. Sometimes that preparation is simple and other times more complex. Paul's ability as a highly skilled and experienced federal business executive, along with other select experts from our team can quickly and efficiently identify areas of vulnerability and develop the tactics and strategy necessary for success," said Mike Mullen, Deep Water Point's partner for small business.

Before joining Deep Water Point, Strasser was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillient Corporation. Prior, he held senior positions at Data Systems Analysts' (DSA), was President and CEO of Project Performance Company, LLC (PPC), Senior Vice President at Engility Corporation, and Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatics. "Paul is the perfect person to lead this area," said Deep Water Point's CEO, Howard Seeger. "We are excited to help clients and others who have reached this stage in their growth and who need this kind of support," Seeger said.

Deep Water Point is a Federal Management Consulting firm located within the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region (NCR). Its consulting team consists of over 300 subject matter executives spanning the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian markets. Deep Water Point's primary headquarters is in Annapolis, Maryland. Members of its team are geographically dispersed across the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region, and other parts of the United States.

