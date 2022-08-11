ContraPest® Shows Dramatic Success in Zoo Deployments

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest, today released further information demonstrating ContraPest's dramatic efficacy in zoo deployments.

A world class zoo, one of the top ten largest in the United States, developed a significant rat problem in the free-flight aviary in 2019. The cause was determined to be a hole that had developed in the perimeter mesh allowing rats to access the habitat. Despite their best efforts, the rats flourished in the aviary and began to negatively impact the health and well-being of the birds; devouring any eggs they could find. They started using ContraPest in December 2021. Within four months, they saw a dramatic decrease in the rat population, no longer saw juveniles or obviously pregnant females on the camera traps, found less evidence of rodent activity in areas that had previously accumulated droppings, and most importantly, they started to see successful breeding of birds. This spring marked the first time in years they were able to recover eggs from nests and successfully hatch those of interest. As the waterfowl and ground laying birds begin their breeding cycle they expect to recover even more eggs previously lost to the rats.

"For the first time in several years, rats were controlled and eggs were not lost to predation. Zoo staff were able to collect eggs, incubate them and rear young of these endangered birds," said Nicole Williams , Chief Strategy Officer. "This success is important not only to the birds in the aviary, but as a demonstrated tool that can contribute to the conservation of threatened species."

ContraPest has been shown in multiple, independent deployments, to be effective when used alone or in conjunction with other integrated pest management (IPM) tools, with efficacy improvements of up to 90% over the use of traditional IPM methods. This makes ContraPest a logical choice for deployments where traditional methods are falling short and there is a heightened risk of non-target species exposure, such as in zoos and sanctuaries.

"Zoos and sanctuaries represent an immediately accessible, multimillion-dollar opportunity for us. Recognizing that, we have developed customized purchasing programs for zoos and sanctuaries, as well as targeted advertising and sales efforts. This has proven successful, as we have grown our penetration into that vertical over 300% in the past 12 months, with nearly 70 current customers and growing. Now that we can add the unique Elevate Bait System for roof rat infestations, we anticipate continued rapid and accelerating growth into this vertical," said Ken Siegel, SenesTech's Chief Executive Officer.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

