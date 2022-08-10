Unanet Finishes Second Quarter With Increased Revenue From New Customers Wins and Contract Renewals

DULLES, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second quarter of 2022 Unanet the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and government contractor (GovCon) industries, significantly expanded its customer base, secured major industry recognition, and unveiled a wide variety of new product enhancements. One in five of its new customers in the quarter switched to Unanet from a competitive product, further reinforcing Unanet's role as a market disruptor with more modern, user-friendly tools and better customer service than the entrenched providers.

In the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Unanet signed and expanded more than 100 new customers to its award-winning CRM and ERP offerings including GovCons Oasys Inc., Fitt Scientific, and Summit Point Raceway Associates Incorporated. On the AEC side, Unanet won Array Architects, Zimmerman Architectural Studios, WalterFedy, and Eichleay, among many others.

"Customers have chosen Unanet's modern, purpose-built solutions because we demonstrate a commitment to them and their business success, rather than forcing them to adhere to our way of doing things," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "This sentiment is showing up in all metrics, from G2 Research where Unanet leads in most categories, industry accolades like the American Business Awards, net promoter scores, to the hard numbers of customers switching to Unanet."

Also in the second quarter, Unanet took the top position in both the 'Cloud ERP' and the 'ERP Solution' categories at the American Business Awards. Its vice president of business operations, Jon Sabo, was recognized with the Greater Washington Technology Rising Star Award by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), and Unanet hosted the in-person Champions Conference, a widely attended, highly rated user event that forged new ties and best practices among customers, peers and technology innovators.

Unanet released GovCon 22.3, AE 22.3, and Unanet CRM 22.3 in the second quarter featuring:

New functionality, interfaces, controls and reporting for its GovCon ERP product;

Enhanced syncs, metrics reporting and mobile capabilities for AE; and,

Faster workflow capabilities and easier customization of opportunities for Unanet CRM.

These updates are the result of direct feedback from Unanet's esteemed Customer Advisory Board, as well as regular communication with customer suggestions.

"Rather than demanding that customers conform to Unanet's way of doing things, we listen to how they do business, and we work to create the custom ERP systems that help their businesses succeed," continued Halliday.

In the second half of 2022, Unanet plans to continue to roll out valuable new features across all product lines. It is also expecting to continue its growth trajectory, bolstered by customers switching from competitive products, some of which are sunsetting and forcing businesses to make costly and disruptive upgrades. Market insights from its annual GAUGE and Inspire Reports, as well as additional third-party recognition, are also on the horizon in 2022.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

