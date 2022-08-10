Taiwan Launches Virtual Event Showcasing Taiwan's Family Travel Offerings with Appearances from Special Guests

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Tourism Bureau hosted a virtual event in collaboration with special guests to speak to Taiwan's family friendly offerings to media and content creators. The event on August 4th aimed to introduce Taiwan's variety of family-friendly activities to attendees, touching on train travel, its food culture and outdoor adventures.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau (PRNewswire)

Taiwan Tourism Bureau partnered with three special guests: Joey Chou, successful Taiwanese-American illustrator who has worked for notable companies such as Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros, Jamie Tung, Taiwanese-Canadian pastry chef and founder of Buttermere Pâtisserie, and Dorothy Chiang, the representative for the "Future" train, the award-winning Taiwan's tourist train that was featured on CNN Travel.

Attendees were taken through a three-part program with demonstrations from each guest that gave attendees the opportunity to learn more about Taiwan's family-friendly activities. From its bustling cities, to its relaxing beaches and scenic adventures, Taiwan is an ideal destination for family travel. The event called out a variety of family friendly attractions and travel experiences such as the Taipei Zoo, Sun Moon Lake, Night Markets, and train travel, and more!

There were approximately 45 attendees who joined to increase their knowledge about Taiwan's family friendly offerings. Prior to the event, attendees received gift boxes with goodies such as a toy Taiwanese train, custom Taiwan family-travel coloring book and more. During the event, attendees followed as the special guests called out various objects in the box and spoke more about each offering.

To celebrate, a sweepstake is held on the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's official Instagram page @taiwantourism_na from August 4 to August 19. To enter the sweepstakes, download the Taiwan illustration coloring page and color, paint, or decorate the illustration to make it your own art. Then post a photo of your art to Instagram Story with hashtag #ColoringMyTaiwan.

The Director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau San Francisco office, Linda Lin, said, "Through these interactive events, we have the opportunity to maintain communications with niche groups of journalists and content creators and provide them with travel inspiration relevant to their audience. Taiwan adheres to all health and hygiene regulations, providing safety for travelers. We're looking forward to warming up the U.S. market through the variety of activities in preparation of the border reopening."

Taiwan has been actively monitoring the global situation and gradually easing the restrictions. Beginning on July 25, foreign nationals could apply for entry into Taiwan by volunteering, international exchanges, working holidays, etc. More information could be found on Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the United States.

ABOUT THE TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American Tourism Offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

For information about Taiwan, please visit: eng.taiwan.net.tw

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Bureau