Scottie Scheffler Wins the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize

Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour

LPGA Tour winner will claim an equal $1 million prize at CME Group Tour Championship in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the PGA TOUR today announced that Scottie Scheffler has won the 2021-22 Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy and the $1 million prize thanks to his performance using information and advice to make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes throughout the season-long competition on the PGA TOUR.

Scheffler's rise to the number one player in the world and four wins on the TOUR has showcased his all-around game. This world-class ability translated to his success on the Aon Risk Reward Challenge. Across the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes, Scheffler had a go-for-green rate of 74 percent with a strong 20 percent success rate across the drivable par-4's and reachable par-5's on the schedule. Scheffler's confidence in his short game was crucial. Although his average proximity to the hole was below field average when going for it, his skilled wedge play and putting still allowed him to gain strokes on the field. In all, Scheffler led in both birdies (29) and eagles (3) on the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes.

"I love this competition, because you have to string together really good scores on some of the most challenging holes in golf – testing your ability and rewarding you for making better decisions. I am excited to win the Aon Risk Reward Challenge as it recognizes the work that my team and I put in throughout the season," said Scheffler.

"On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on another one of his many accomplishments this season in winning the Aon Risk Reward Challenge," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "Our thanks to Aon for their partnership with this unique and innovative program that recognizes and rewards players for strategic play across an entire season."

"We're proud to have Scottie Scheffler as our PGA TOUR winner of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge," said Andy Weitz, Aon's Chief Marketing Officer. "Like Aon's clients, Scottie made better decisions when it mattered most and translated that edge into winning performance. We congratulate Scottie on his exceptional season and look forward to recognizing the LPGA Tour challenge winner later this year."

This Aon Risk Reward Challenge is also being contested on the LPGA Tour, where the best decision maker will also receive an equal $1 million prize at the LPGA's season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, in November.

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

In its fourth season, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across the PGA TOUR and the LPGA Tour that highlights golf's best strategic decision-makers. The Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event a player competes in. Players must compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify.

The Challenge runs across regular season tournaments (38 on the PGA TOUR; 30 on the LPGA), with CBS Sports and Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole. To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the PGA TOUR and for more information about the Challenge, click here.

To view the current Aon Risk Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click here.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

