Phil Yerby Joins Lochner as Client Service Manager and Texas Geographic Sales Lead

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner Inc., (Lochner) announced that Phil Yerby, PE, has joined the firm as Client Service Manager and Texas Geographic Sales Lead.

Phil brings more than four decades of transportation engineering and leadership experience involving major highway, transit and rail, and airport projects and programs. He has worked extensively with the Texas Department of Transportation, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

Phil was previously with Jacobs/CH2M where he served as Client Account Manager and Principal-in-Charge on major transportation programs such as TEXRail, the North Tarrant Expressway, Grand Parkway, Houston Metro's Line Segment 5, and DART's North Central Corridor Line.

Prior to CH2M, Phil was a principal and founding member of the Texas-based architectural and engineering firm Chiang, Patel and Yerby (CP&Y), where he served from 1985 to 2008.

At Lochner, Phil will continue to grow Lochner's market presence in the country's fastest growing state, in collaboration with the firm's Dallas, Austin, Houston, Tyler and Waco offices. Phil will also work alongside executive leadership to identify strategic partners and potential acquisitions.

"I am happy to welcome Phil Yerby as our Texas Client Service Manager and Sales Lead. He is a highly respected transportation professional with extensive experience in highway, rail, transit, and water.", said Senior Vice President of Operations, Phil Russell, "I've known Phil for many years, and I am excited to work with him to expand our footprint across Texas."

Lochner is a leading provider of infrastructure planning, environmental, design, and construction management services within highway, bridge, transit, and aviation sectors across the United States. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and is ranked 125 on Engineering News Record's Top 500 Design Firms of 2022.

