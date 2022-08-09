Netherlands-based IaaS provider NovoServe to open its first US data center

ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-August, NovoServe will bring the first tranche of their New Jersey data center online. The US expansion of the bare-metal hosting specialist will allow users of its network to serve the US and Canadian East Coast with sub-20ms latency.

The NovoServe location in the USA. (PRNewswire)

NovoServe, known for providing low-latency bare-metal hosting to the most demanding of clients, has always recognized the need for US expansion. Now, after years of rapid growth in Europe, the company – run from a 1930s mansion in the historic town of Enschede, the Netherlands – is taking its first step towards building a global infrastructure.

Serving the biggest market in the world

As Bill Schrader, CEO of NovoServe's US operation, says: "North America is the biggest market in the world. Serving that market from its own backyard has huge advantages, reducing latency and doing the heavy data processing right where the demand is. This will allow our customers to compete with anyone, in any vertical."

About NovoServe

Established in 2014, NovoServe is a Netherlands-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider serving the gaming, streaming, iGaming and AdTech markets, as well as many infrastructure resellers. The NovoServe business model is built on co-creation with clients, closely aligning infrastructure development with market demands.

What's next for NovoServe in the US

After this first tranche, which the company expects to sell out in a matter of months, NovoServe will be rolling out additional tranches in the New Jersey data center, as well as new data centers in Northern California, Texas and the Northern US.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovoServe