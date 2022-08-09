INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY OPENS UP NEW POSSIBILITIES FOR THE CABINET INDUSTRY

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOVATION CABINETRY launches Endura, an intriguing offering of outdoor cabinetry designed to inspire everyone to live outdoors.

This grand-scale cabinet offering stems from the country's recent desire to live outdoors in the wake of the COVID pandemic. As the experts in the cabinetry industry, INNOVATION CABINETRY combines the look and feel of an indoor kitchen into an effective lifestyle solution for the outdoors.

Careful detailing has gone into the design and execution of each piece, from the precision routed door designs to the innovative patented joinery technology for solid concealed joints. Constructed entirely of ¾" HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), Endura has proven exceptionally durable, standing up to the harshest weather. Easy to clean surfaces means more time enjoying the cabinetry and less time cleaning and maintaining them. According to John Hollis, Director of Manufacturing, "An added plus for using HDPE in the manufacturing of Endura is its recycling code 2, which means at the end of its lifetime, this product will not clog up our landfills. Instead, Endura can easily be recycled into usable products for the home and garden."

This new collection is a unique marriage of American craftsmanship and modern technology made entirely in the USA in Tampa, Florida. Endura is the first line of outdoor cabinetry INNOVATION CABINETRY has designed, taking artistry to a new level with five sophisticated door designs: Sedona, Moderno, Oxford, Regent, and Club, and nine modern colors

For additional information regarding Endura or other INNOVATION CABINETRY products, call toll-free 888-206-1088-Tampa or 888-290-9770-Dallas and visit the INNOVATION CABINETRY website at www.innovationcabinetry.com/endura/

ABOUT US: Innovation Cabinetry is an innovative provider of residential cabinetry for interior and exterior use. Founded in 2005 and based in Tampa, Florida, Innovation Cabinetry is one of America's fastest-growing and most successful cabinet companies.

The 17-year history of our company began with the passion for providing only the highest quality cabinets with an absolute commitment to our customers. Today our diverse product offering includes cabinetry solutions for virtually every indoor and outdoor application. Our research and development department and selected designers are continually developing and sourcing new products for the ever-changing cabinetry market. We attribute our success not only to new innovative cabinetry products but to the strong relationships we have forged in the cabinet industry. That is why Innovation Cabinetry is quality you can trust and luxury you can afford.

Contact: Rita Knipper Telephone: 888.206.1088 X 105 Fax: 813.884-0007 Email: marketing@innovationcabinetry.com Website: innovationcabinetry.com

