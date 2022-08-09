Ferber Company Adding Popular Businesses from St. Johns to Duval County

Panera Bread relocates and all-new options open for residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferber Company (Ferber), a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL announces its acquisition of a 1.54 acre parcel located in the heart of the Oakleaf Town Center to house a brand new free standing Panera Bread.

The Ferber Company (PRNewsfoto/The Ferber Company) (PRNewswire)

The current Panera in Oakleaf has been in operation for 10 years in an end cap location. The new freestanding cafe will feature a double drive through, rapid pick up option, and improved parking for the restaurant. "Covid accelerated the need for drive through options," said Tom Mundy, Executive Vice President at Ferber Company. "This is a growth market and while the strong majority of restaurants were already moving to drive through, Covid confirmed that customers feel much more comfortable using the drive through option." The new location is already under construction and Panera hopes to be open in the Spring of 2023. The Ferber Company acquired the parcel in June and they are working with Prosser, Inc, Cuhachi Peterson, Ladson Construction and Coastal Plain Construction on the new build.

In St. Johns County, the mixed use Durbin Creek Crossing development off of Race Track Road, already in progress, will see the addition of some familiar and new options for shoppers. Aldi Supermarket and Burger King are already open. Scheduled to open in late summer are First Coast Credit Union, ABC Liquors, and Peppers. Also in late summer, the first apartment units are scheduled to launch from DHI Communities (a DR Horton Company). The fourth quarter of 2022 will see a new 7-Eleven and Scrubbles Car Wash opening. Both TD Bank and Elliano's Coffee have begun construction as well. The company also just announced an agreement for a Starbucks and Taco Bell to round out the development.

