CEVA Celebrates 15 Billionth CEVA-powered Chip Shipped

Milestone underscores CEVA's central role in the IoT era, enabling wireless connectivity and intelligence in billions of smartphones, consumer electronics, wearables, IoT endpoints and edge AI devices

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, announced today that cumulative royalty-bearing chip shipments that include CEVA IP surpassed 15 billion units during the second quarter. This significant milestone has been achieved as CEVA approaches it's 20-year anniversary of being a public company. While the first 10 billion CEVA-powered shipments spanned more than 15 years, the next 5 billion shipments took less than three and a half years.

The incredible rapid adoption rate of CEVA's IP in the IoT era is a testament to the company's role in the democratization of wireless connectivity, through the broad licensing of its 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and UWB platform IP to hundreds of semiconductors and OEMs. This effectively lowered the entry barriers for embedding wireless connectivity in SoCs, enabling companies to design more cost-effective and power-efficient chips that led to the proliferation of wirelessly-connected devices that we take for granted today. These devices include smartphones, wearables, hearables, wireless speakers, smart home appliances, white goods, plugs, lights and many more.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Surpassing the 15 billion CEVA-powered chip shipment milestone is a very noteworthy accomplishment for CEVA and its customers. The steep shipment ramp we have experienced over the past 3 years directly coincides with the explosion of IoT devices, where almost every electronic device that ships today is connected. We have been developing and investing in wireless technologies for two decades, and today CEVA is proud to be at the forefront of wireless connectivity in the IoT era. Going forward, as devices become increasingly smarter, integrating more sensors and intelligence, our sensing technologies and edge AI platforms are primed to build on our wireless success. We are excited and invigorated by what's next for CEVA as the adoption of our technologies continues to grow and we reach new heights."

Today, more than 50 CEVA-powered devices are sold every second around the world. For more insight into some of the latest CEVA-powered devices, visit our website at https://www.ceva-dsp.com/powered-products/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

