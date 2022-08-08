Milberg Lauds PACT Act Passage, Announces Camp Lejeune Claims Team

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman ("Milberg") is pleased to announce that, with the passage of the PACT Act, victims exposed to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune can start the process of obtaining justice.

On August 2, 2022 the Honoring our PACT Act cleared the final hurdle to becoming law when the Senate passed the bill. It now heads to the desk of President Biden, who plans to sign the bill on Wednesday, August 10. From that date, veterans, civilian personnel, and their family members exposed to toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina will have two years to file a lawsuit and seek long-overdue compensation from the government.

"For decades, justice delayed was justice denied for Camp Lejeune veterans poisoned by contaminated drinking water their government provided to them," said Marc Grossman, Senior Partner at Milberg. "We are committed to helping right this historical wrong by filing claims demanding payment for victims."

The PACT Act allows victims to file a lawsuit in only one court in the country: the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Milberg's Raleigh, North Carolina office has over 15 attorneys and is led by founding partner Dan Bryson. Dan, who is consistently ranked as one of the Top 25 lawyers in Raleigh, has been practicing in North Carolina for 34 years. Dan is joined by Milberg partner Pat Wallace, who has extensive experience in complex litigation in North Carolina federal courts, and retired North Carolina Court of Appeals judge Martha Geer, who co-chairs the firm's national appellate practice. Milberg's Camp Lejeune team also includes attorney Kristian Rasmussen, a former Navy JAG officer with experience working for the Department of Justice. This is significant because all Camp Lejeune compensation claims must be properly submitted to the U.S. Navy Tort Claims Unit. Pat, Martha, and Kristian will be co-hosting a webinar on August 10—The Inside Track on Camp Lejeune.

The United States government has admitted that Camp Lejeune water was contaminated with toxins that include the industrial solvents perchloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE). Government-sponsored reports state that these chemicals can cause cancer, birth defects, miscarriages, and other serious health problems. Under the PACT Act, anyone who was at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987 and suffered harm from the water there may be able to file a claim for compensation.

