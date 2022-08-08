Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Bill Davis as an Assistant Vice President

MALBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a leading management consulting and financial advisory services firm focusing on the North American energy and water industries, is pleased to welcome William (Bill) Davis as an Assistant Vice President.

Before joining Concentric, Mr. Davis spent 16 years at a significant Midwest electric and gas utility. He is an experienced senior leader and expert witness specializing in renewable energy and the planning, implementation, and evaluation of utility energy efficiency programs. His expertise includes a wide range of regulatory matters, including load research, sales and revenue forecasting, rate design, class cost of service studies, lost revenue recovery, and prudence reviews. Mr. Davis is a member of Public Utilities Fortnightly Under 40 Class of 2020. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in Economics from Illinois State University.

"Bill is an accomplished leader with significant expertise, and he will be an exemplary part of the Concentric family," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients will benefit from Bill's comprehensive knowledge of utility energy efficiency and renewable energy programs, and broad regulatory background. I am excited to welcome him to our team."

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC, Concentric provides capital market advisory support and consulting services in Canada.

