Black Knight Earns a Top Score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage and real estate industries, proudly announced receiving a score of 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI). The DEI, a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to help achieve disability inclusion and equality.

Black Knight's focused commitment to diversity, including support for the disabled, helped earn the company a score of 100, as well as being named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Over the years, Black Knight has implemented strong internal processes focused on diversity, such as employee development programs, comprehensive benefits and mentoring programs. Black Knight also formed a diversity alliance, comprised of the company's employees, which promotes diversity efforts through regular meetings, community outreach and events.

Additionally, employees at Black Knight complete regular diversity and inclusion training, including civil treatment courses delivered by ELI, a training company endorsed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, but many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

"Black Knight is proud to support all of our employees, and we're strongly committed to having a diverse and inclusive workplace, where everyone is fully respected and able to thrive in their professional growth," said Black Knight Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Circelli. "We're truly honored to be recognized by the AAPD and Disability:IN for our inclusivity efforts and for receiving the 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' designation."

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

