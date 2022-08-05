Independence Contract Drilling to Present at EnerCom Denver

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced that Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at EnerCom Denver on Monday August 8, 2022 at 3:45 pm MDT. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

A replay will be available on the Independence Contract Drilling website, www.icdrilling.com, following the presentation

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

E-mail inquiries to: Investor.relations@icdrilling.com

Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

