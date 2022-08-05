Antelope Enterprise Holdings Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

JINJIANG, China, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used in residential and commercial buildings, and which also engages in business consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming, announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place on September 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. local China time (or 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time), at the Company's principal executive offices, Junbing Industrial Area, Anhai, Jinjiang, Fujian, China. The close of business on August 2, 2022 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used in residential and commercial buildings. Antelope Enterprise's products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. The Company also engages in business consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming in China. For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC real estate, construction and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, our ability to bring additional ceramic tile production capacity online going forward as our business improves, our ceramic tile customers continuing to adjust to our product price increases, our ability to sustain our average selling price increases and to continue to build volume in the quarters ahead, and whether our enhanced marketing efforts will help to produce wider customer acceptance of the new price points; and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

