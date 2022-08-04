real hot yoga expands with selling 5 franchisees in 5 months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- real hot yoga, emerging hot yoga franchise concept, has figured out how to make a hot real estate market, even hotter- by bringing their hot yoga studios to more territories, with their continued expansion.

In launching the Franchise during COVID, the interest in real hot yoga is experiencing great momentum, as entrepreneurs set their sights on franchises in the wellness space. The brand has sold 5 franchises, in the last 5 months, in the following territories- Kenosha, WI, Montvale, NJ; Farragut, TN; Atlanta, GA and Myrtle Beach Magnolia Row, SC, the sister location to the existing Myrtle Beach Sayebrook corporate location. The expansion brings the brand to have a total of 11 units under their umbrella- consisting of 6 corporate units, and 5 franchisees.

One of the brand's Founding Partners, Jeff Morin, says," While we are new to franchising, we're not new to opening successful studios. To date, all of our 6 corporate locations are back to pre-COVID numbers with several showing significant growth since 2019. We are so grateful to be celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of our very 1st studio in Knoxville, TN, this Summer. It's beyond exciting to experience the influx of interest in our brand, and to be able to bring real hot yoga to more communities."

real hot yoga currently has many attractive territories available for single and multiple unit franchisees to develop. With low startup costs, and unparalleled support of the founding owners- a franchisee can reap the benefits of learning how to follow a business model that has been proven successful in various sized cities and markets and continue to positively impact lives across the country.

real hot yoga opened its first location in 2012 in Knoxville, TN by founding owners- Cindy Coats, Aaron Goodman and Jeff Morin. The company quickly found its niche as a high energy yoga fitness studio and opened several locations since 2012, bringing their total of units to 6 Corporate locations and 5 Franchised Units.

Corporate and franchised locations, to date include- Knoxville, TN; Johnson City, TN; Farragut, TN; Englewood, NJ; Hoboken, NJ; Ridgewood, NJ; Montvale, NJ; Myrtle Beach Sayebrook; SC; Myrtle Beach Magnolia Row, SC; Kenosha, WI and Atlanta, GA.

For more information on franchising, please email franchise@realhotyoga.net , visit https://realhotyoga.net/franchise/ or call Jeff Morin at 513-226-4632.

