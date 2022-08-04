Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2022, was $1,229,477 or $1.37 per common share.  This compares to $812,417 or $0.91 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of 51.3%.  The increase in net earnings for the second quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in SBA loan related income of $639,000.  Net interest income decreased $284,000 for the second quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.  This was mainly due to the decline in loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $687,000 versus the second quarter of 2021.  Interest income on investments increased $97,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investments securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $102,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings for the second quarter were $1,062,293, or $1.18 per share.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2022 was $1,819,853, or $2.03 per common share.  This compares to $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 11.2% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD June 30, 2022 were $1,652,669, or $1.84 per share.

Total assets as of June 30, 2022, were $505.9 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 11.4%.  Total loans were $293.9 million and total deposits were $464.4 million as of June 30, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of June 30, 2022, total loans decreased 1.4% and total deposits decreased 10.6% versus December 31, 2021.  Excluding the effect of paydowns on PPP loans that has continued into 2022, loans decreased $625 thousand, or 0.2%.  Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $32.91 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the first half of the year was due to recording $10.9 million of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted, "We had an excellent second quarter, with strong earnings improvement over last quarter and versus the second quarter of last year.  Our team is doing an excellent job of improving earnings, especially in light of replacing almost $700,000 of PPP loan fees we had in the second quarter a year ago."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












6/30/2022


12/31/2021





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         32,116,471


$          85,774,514



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

150,386,861


162,165,152



Other investment

285,600


247,400



Mortgage loans held for sale

1,936,913


1,212,617










Loans, net of unearned income

298,456,019


302,523,687



Allowance for loan loss

(4,549,025)


(4,542,292)




Loans, net

293,906,994


297,981,395










Premises and equipment

7,990,608


8,602,518



Other assets

19,293,786


15,158,402




Total Assets

$       505,917,233


$        571,141,998








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$       464,381,658


$        519,693,969



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,806,419


9,794,445



Dividends payable

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,239,113


2,320,963




Total Liabilities

476,427,191


531,809,377









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,795,900


1,795,076



Restricted Stock

(70,523)


(38,311)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342


4,159,822



Retained earnings

34,460,929


33,268,328



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(10,872,606)


147,706




Total Stockholder's Equity

29,490,042


39,332,621











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       505,917,233


$        571,141,998











Book Value Per Share

$                  32.91


$                   43.88















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












6/30/2022


6/30/2021





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           6,623,582


$            7,740,280



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

387,964


353,938




Treasuries & Agencies

625,557


360,916




Corporate

189,740


158,622



Federal funds sold & other

127,129


39,954





7,953,972


8,653,710









Interest Expense:






Deposits

329,127


546,632



Other

311,974


311,974



Total Interest Expense

641,101


858,606











Net interest income

7,312,871


7,795,104









Provision for loan losses

--


235,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

7,312,871


7,559,604









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

323,389


215,134



Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227


(36,462)



Securities gains (losses), net

--


172,312



Mortgage banking income

616,875


1,202,670



SBA loan related income

815,364


118,545



Commissions on investment sales

61,635


139,341



Other

812,152


749,472



Total noninterest income

2,847,642


2,561,011









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

4,562,970


4,645,279



Occupancy

608,000


661,406



Other operating

2,617,969


2,743,975



Total noninterest expense

7,788,939


8,050,659











Income before provision for income taxes

2,371,574


2,069,956









Provision for income taxes

551,721


433,318











Net Income

$           1,819,853


$            1,636,638











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074


895,662




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823


895,662




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    2.03


$                     1.83

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












6/30/2022


6/30/2021





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           3,333,559


$            3,887,179



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

192,939


166,595




Treasuries & Agencies

323,493


256,269




 Corporate

94,766


90,849



Federal funds sold & other

89,475


19,381





4,034,232


4,420,273









Interest Expense:






Deposits

158,246


260,545



Other

155,987


155,987



Total Interest Expense

314,233


416,532











Net interest income

3,719,999


4,003,741









Provision for loan losses

--


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,719,999


4,003,741









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

160,443


108,952



Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets

218,227


(36,462)



Securities gains (losses), net

--


(23,991)



Mortgage banking income

238,374


617,436



SBA loan related income

712,838


74,099



Commissions on investment sales

37,890


60,124



Other

411,082


347,393



Total noninterest income

1,778,854


1,147,551









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,262,774


2,354,327



Occupancy

305,094


354,390



Other operating

1,321,550


1,416,609



Total noninterest expense

3,889,418


4,125,325











Income before provision for income taxes

1,609,435


1,025,966









Provision for income taxes

379,959


213,549











Net Income

$           1,229,477


$               812,417











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074


895,662




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,823


895,662




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.37


$                     0.91

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301600262.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.