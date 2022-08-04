DarioHealth Presents New Research Demonstrating the Impact of a Digital Solution on Depression and Anxiety at the American Psychological Association Annual Convention

The studies underscore the value of Dario's integrated behavioral health solution to help more people connect to effective care that is right for their needs

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today new research presented at the American Psychological Association ("APA") Annual Convention being held August 4th to 6th, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and virtually.

People living with chronic conditions are 2 to 3 times more likely to experience depression or anxiety than those living without a chronic illness, and untreated depression or anxiety often leads to poor health outcomes. Dario's unified digital therapeutics platform ensures that people with depression or anxiety, especially those living with chronic illnesses, are able to connect with convenient and effective care that contributes to improving their health.

The latest research from Dario examined the impact of a digital behavioral health solution for people living with clinically elevated levels of depression. The research findings demonstrated a wide-scale impact, with 72% of users reducing their symptoms of depression during 12 weeks of participation. Moreover, 44% of users in the study experienced clinically significant reductions in their levels of depression during the same timeframe.

In an additional study conducted by Dario, it was observed that 68% of people living with severe or moderate anxiety improved their symptoms following 12 weeks of utilizing the platform, and 40% of members with severe levels of anxiety experienced a clinically significant reduction during the evaluation period.

"Depression, anxiety and chronic conditions have a complicated and bidirectional relationship, making it critical to ensure Dario members are receiving the care they need to help manage both. Our latest studies provide further evidence that our solutions provide members with the care they need to help improve their overall health with effective, convenient digital tools," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario and supervisor of the studies.

"Treatment for depression and anxiety in people with chronic conditions are known to be predictors of better overall health. Dario approaches this problem with a whole health, integrated solution for chronic condition management, and we are proud to see that this is making a difference for our members," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

