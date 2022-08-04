Building the Open Metaverse Full Day Course at SIGGRAPH

Metaverse experts to convene at SIGGRAPH on August 10, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A full-day, 2-part course on " Building the Open Metaverse " will be held at SIGGRAPH 2022 in Vancouver, BC on August 10, 2022.

Organized by Patrick Cozzi, CEO of Cesium, and Marc Petit, VP, Unreal Engine Ecosystem at Epic Games, the course will introduce the fundamental concepts of the metaverse with a focus on openness, collaboration, and interoperability.

Speakers include a wealth of metaverse experts including Snow Crash author Neal Stephenson and executives from NVIDIA, Pixar, Roblox, AWS, Adobe, and Unity, along with leaders of standards organizations the Open Geospatial Consortium and The Khronos Group.

"In the spirit of SIGGRAPH, these sessions are designed to share knowledge about what the community has built so far and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead as we work together to build an open and interoperable metaverse," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi.

The course is a no-hype introduction to the open metaverse, a 3D internet of connected, persistent, virtual worlds with social and industrial applications. Topics covered include the origin of the metaverse, its current state and potential future; 3D-first computing, game engine ecosystems; bridging the real and virtual worlds; the evolution of content creation; scaling users and worlds, and interoperability through open standards.

Speakers:

Neal Stephenson , Cofounder, Lamina1 and Author, Snow Crash

Guido Quaroni , Senior Director of Engineering, Adobe 3D&I

Steve May , CTO, Pixar Animation Studios

Natalya Tatarchuk , Distinguished Technical Fellow and Chief Architect, VP, Professional Artistry & Graphics Innovation, Unity

Rev Lebaredian , Vice President, Omniverse & Simulation Technology, NVIDIA

Morgan McGuire , Chief Scientist, Roblox

Jeff Petersen , Principal Engineer, Amazon Web Services

Nadine Alameh , CEO, Open Geospatial Consortium

Neil Trevett , President, The Khronos Group, and VP, Developer Ecosystems, NVIDIA

To attend, Register for SIGGRAPH

About Cesium - 3D Geospatial for the Metaverse

Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With offerings like the open source Cesium for Unreal plugin, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.

View original content:

SOURCE Cesium