Avelo Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Palm Springs from the North Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today new nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from the North Bay Area's Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS). Avelo will fly this route twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays beginning on November 11.

Avelo will be the only airline serving STS offering seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs. Introductory one-way fares between STS and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We're growing again in the North Bay! We are excited to announce more service at STS with this exclusive new nonstop route to Palm Springs. Our North Bay Area Customers know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Now flying to Palm Springs is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends."

Jon Stout, Airport Manager of the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport said, "We are thrilled that Avelo is expanding their low fare network to the long sought-after community of Palm Springs, connecting two world-class destinations and offering more convenient travel options to the North Bay."

James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors said, "I'm thrilled that Avelo Airlines is already expanding its direct flights servicing the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. Flights connecting Palm Springs and Sonoma County will provide our residents with convenient access to a popular resort destination and visitors from Southern California will be able to experience all that Sonoma County's wine country has to offer."

STS is a small hometown airport experience where Customers enjoy smaller crowds, shorter walking distance from curb to gate, and quicker TSA lines. Whether arriving or departing, STS offers a smooth hassle-free travel experience - so Customers arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to go.

The new routes will operate on 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo flies nonstop between STS and Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). Flight dates and times below:



Route Departs Arrives Sonoma County / Santa Rosa, CA





Special Inaugural Flight Friday, November 11 STS-PSP 2:40 p.m. 4:20 p.m.

PSP-STS 2:50 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Effective November 14





Mondays and Fridays STS-PSP 2:40 p.m. 4:20 p.m.

PSP-STS 1:30 p.m. 3:10 p.m.

Find Your Oasis in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is Southern California's most storied desert oasis, with nine distinct cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella—each with its own personality and blend of experiences. From an emerging art scene to international film, sporting, and music events, the choices of things to do are endless. With natural hot mineral springs, lush palm groves, over 100 golf courses, and more than 300 sunny days per year, Greater Palm Springs presents a unique combination of escape, adventure, recreation, and relaxation any time of the year.

"We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines and new nonstop flights to Greater Palm Springs," said Scott White, President and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs. "We look forward to partnering with Avelo to inspire travelers from Santa Rosa and Sonoma County to experience our oasis of outdoor experiences and healthy lifestyle."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience



Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has emerged as one of the airline industry's most reliable airlines. The airline has cancelled less than 1% of its flights and consistently delivers industry-leading on-time performance and baggage handling metrics.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees. Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines



Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 30 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines is also home to "Free Ticket Tuesdays" – to learn more, follow Avelo on Instagram at @AveloAir. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*One-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The very low one-way fares start at $29. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Fares must be purchased by August 11, 2022, for travel completed by February 14, 2023. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

