Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Revenue $118.6 $114.4 3.7 % $118.6 $115.0 3.1 % Gross Profit $50.2 $46.6 7.6 % $53.2 $51.7 2.9 % Gross Margin 42.3 % 40.8 % 150 bps 44.9 % 45.0 % -10 bps Operating Income $16.9 $13.2 28.4 % $20.7 $19.8 4.8 % Operating Margin 14.3 % 11.5 % 280 bps 17.5 % 17.2 % 30 bps Net Income (*) $11.9 $10.4 14.5 % $15.0 $16.0 -6.2 % Diluted EPS $0.21 $0.19 10.53 % $0.27 $0.29 -6.9 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 on a non-GAAP basis, amounted to $118.6 million, up 3.1% from the second quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, our organic growth rate compared to Q2 of 2021 was 8.9%. Sapiens unique business model is proven to be strong and especially now. Our strength is continuously growing while improving profit, with core offerings across the board as well as our direct and long-lasting relationships with our strong customer base," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.

"We see an increase in our pipeline in North America, and we have a very strong pipeline in Europe and rest of the world," continued Roni Al Dor. "Sapiens lowered today its revenue guidance range from $495 – $500 million to $480 - $485 million for 2022 along with an increase in profit margin from a range of 17.4% - 17.6%, to a range of 17.5% - 17.7%. This revenue change is primarily due to FX headwinds as well as the shift with a of a major European deal. Based on a constant currency basis of the year 2021, our revenue growth rate for the year 2022 would have been 9.5%."

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, or $12.7 million in total for the first six months of 2022." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

The dividend is in line with the Company's revised policy of distributing on a semi annual basis up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2022 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record.

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, August 3rd, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 pm in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq2-2022 . A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact Dina Vince Head of Investor Relations Dina.Vince@sapiens.com Media Contact Shay Assaraf Chief Marketing Officer Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.





















SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue

118,582

114,406

236,277

223,998 Cost of revenue

68,416

67,782

136,694

133,118



















Gross profit

50,166

46,624

99,583

90,880



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

14,451

13,267

28,601

26,355

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

18,805

20,183

37,524

38,986 Total operating expenses

33,256

33,450

66,125

65,341



















Operating income

16,910

13,174

33,458

25,539



















Financial and other expenses, net

2,467

69

2,119

584 Taxes on income

2,512

2,688

5,450

4,637







































Net income

11,931

10,417

25,889

20,318



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

21

13

53

80



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

11,910

10,404

25,836

20,238







































Basic earnings per share

0.22

0.19

0.47

0.37



















Diluted earnings per share

0.21

0.19

0.46

0.36





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,110

54,754

55,101

54,722

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,572

55,548

55,602

55,558

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

118,582

114,406

236,277

223,998 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

23

630

45

1,260 Non-GAAP revenue

118,605

115,036

236,322

225,258

















GAAP gross profit

50,166

46,624

99,583

90,880 Revenue adjustment

23

630

45

1,260 Amortization of capitalized software

1,410

1,891

2,881

3,675 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,608

2,575

3,640

5,134 Non-GAAP gross profit

53,207

51,720

106,149

100,949

















GAAP operating income

16,910

13,174

33,458

25,539 Gross profit adjustments

3,041

5,096

6,566

10,069 Capitalization of software development

(1,621)

(1,959)

(3,367)

(3,591) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,155

1,358

2,399

2,724 Stock-based compensation

1,129

1,471

2,060

2,870 Acquisition-related costs *)

133

655

400

1,184 Non-GAAP operating income

20,747

19,795

41,516

38,795

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

11,910

10,404

25,836

20,238 Operating income adjustments

3,837

6,621

8,058

13,256 Taxes on income

(768)

(1,050)

(1,618)

(2,612) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

14,979

15,975

32,276

30,882





















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















GAAP operating profit

16,910

13,174

33,458

25,539

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

23

630

45

1,260 Amortization of capitalized software

1,410

1,891

2,881

3,675 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,763

3,933

6,039

7,858 Capitalization of software development

(1,621)

(1,959)

(3,367)

(3,591) Stock-based compensation

1,129

1,471

2,060

2,870 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

133

655

400

1,184

















Non-GAAP operating profit

20,747

19,795

41,516

38,795

















Depreciation

934

1,125

2,075

2,245

















Adjusted EBITDA

21,681

20,920

43,591

41,040



Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021









Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information







U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)















































Revenues 118,605

117,718

119,854

118,442

115,036 Gross profit 53,207

52,943

53,933

53,413

51,720 Operating income 20,747

20,770

21,590

21,019

19,795 Adjusted EBITDA 21,681

21,910

23,579

22,144

20,920 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 14,979

17,298

17,681

16,976

15,975



















Diluted earnings per share 0.27

0.31

0.32

0.31

0.29



Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021 Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown







U.S. dollars in thousands

















North America 48,154

49,009

48,872

48,952

46,767 Europe 59,868

59,267

62,416

59,707

59,718 Rest of the World 10,583

9,442

8,566

9,783

8,551



















Total 118,605

117,718

119,854

118,442

115,036



Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021 Adjusted Free Cash-Flow







U.S. dollars in thousands

















Cash-flow from operating activities 6,615

18,330

27,386

14,556

26,845 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,621)

(1,746)

(2,256)

(2,064)

(1,959) Capital expenditures (803)

(453)

(801)

(1,082)

(1,082) Free cash-flow 4,191

16,131

24,329

11,410

23,804



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) -

-

407

477

-



















Adjusted free cash-flow 4,191

16,131

24,736

11,887

23,804

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands

















June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

141,129

190,243

Short-term bank deposit

35,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

81,409

76,261

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

12,440

13,841













Total current assets

269,978

300,345











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

13,295

14,458

Severance pay fund

4,552

5,954

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

322,827

343,283

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,689

43,665

Other long-term assets

8,072

7,288













Total long-term assets

385,435

414,648











TOTAL ASSETS

655,413

714,993











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

11,844

5,008

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

71,732

76,450

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

9,844

10,827

Deferred revenue

35,571

39,614













Total current liabilities

148,787

151,695











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

59,232

78,986

Deferred tax liabilities

14,409

15,360

Other long-term liabilities

11,127

12,144

Long-term operating lease liabilities

31,663

38,751

Redeemable non-controlling interest

90

101

Accrued severance pay

7,448

9,236













Total long-term liabilities

123,969

154,578











EQUITY



382,657

408,720











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

655,413

714,993

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 25,889

20,318 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,995

13,778 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 42

55 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 36

36 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 2,060

2,870







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (10,758)

(8,655) Deferred tax liabilities, net (607)

(2,822) Other operating assets 4,151

9,453 Trade payables 7,035

1,230 Other operating liabilities (10,662)

(5,449) Deferred revenues (3,090)

7,682 Accrued severance pay, net (146)

104







Net cash provided by operating activities 24,945

38,600







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (1,265)

(1,903) Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits (15,160)

10,000 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9

1,011 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,467)

831 Capitalized software development costs (3,367)

(3,591)







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (23,250)

6,348







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised -

659 Distribution of dividend (25,900)

(20,253) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Payment of contingent considerations -

(537) Dividend to non-controlling interest -

(31)







Net cash used in financing activities (45,696)

(39,958)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,113)

(1,746)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (49,114)

3,244 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 190,243

152,561







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 141,129

155,805

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $380.6 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (32.67)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.05).

Contact:

Shay Assaraf

Chief Marketing Officer

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com





View original content:

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation