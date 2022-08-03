EARLY LEARNING COALITION OF HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY BOARD CHAIR PROCEEDS WITH THE PROCESS TO REPLACE RETIRING CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Chair Aakash Patel announced today that the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is proceeding with the process to replace retiring CEO Gordon L. Gillette. Mr. Gillette's last day at the Coalition will be Friday, August 19, 2022. The Governance Committee of the ELCHC will be meeting Thursday, August 4, 2022, to work towards finalizing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a search consultant.

Chair Patel said the following, "I would like to personally thank Gordon for the contributions and dedication he gave to this organization. I have known and respected him for over a decade. The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is in a better place because of his leadership. I also want to express my gratitude to the staff for their unwavering partnership and support. Without them, none of the great work of the Early Learning Coalition would be possible."

An RFP for the search consultant will be published on the ELCHC website when it

is finalized.

Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 20,000 children and their families.

