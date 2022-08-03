DetectaChem/MD-Bio Introduce Assay for Monkeypox Detection

With Monkeypox cases rising around the world, DetectaChem/MD-Bio's molecular qPCR assay is helping catch early-stage infections.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DetectaChem and its subsidiary MD-Bio, the global leaders in innovative threat detection solutions used extensively by the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Homeland Security, law enforcement, first responders and public health agencies around the world, today announce the launch of their MD-Bio qPCR Monkeypox Detection Assay.

As the global need for monkeypox testing solutions rapidly grows, the MD-Bio qPCR Monkeypox Detection Assay will give testing centers the ability to quickly and accurately screen for active monkeypox infections using their own PCR machines.

The MD-Bio qPCR Monkeypox Detection Assay works by detecting active infections through targeting the hemagglutinin gene found in the virus.

"In the U.S. and around the world, we are seeing cases sharply rising and in response we have worked to launch a viable testing assay solution," says DetectaChem and MD-Bio COO, Travis Kisner. "This new assay will help our testing centers and communities prepare for any surges in monkeypox cases or testing needs."

The MD-Bio qPCR Monkeypox Assay is available for purchase now and is for research purposes only. For more information, please contact Info@MDBio.com.

About DetectaChem and MD-Bio

Established in 2005, DetectaChem is a Texas, USA-based manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent and easy-to-operate threat detection systems used around the world. Subsidiary company MD-Bio offers a variety of disease testing solutions and screening products. DetectaChem and MD-Bio are proud supporters of the U.S. military, law enforcement and all first responders. More information at www.MDBio.com and www.DetectaChem.com.

