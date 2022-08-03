Bertucci's Launches Happy Hour & Brings Back Throwback Thursdays!

7 Dishes. 7 Bucks. 'Til 7pm for Happy Hour, and due to popular demand: 80s Throwback pricing every Thursday!

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertucci's, serving original brick oven pizza, pasta, and more since 1981, invites you to enjoy the best hours of the day, Happy Hour, with seven-dollar appetizers and a selection of bar favorites! Starting in August, Bertucci's is offering a selection of beverages and appetizers for only seven dollars, served the bar and/or patio areas, Happy Hour is featured Monday-Friday from 3pm-7pm.

For just seven dollars, guests can enjoy their favorite appetizers and a selection of bar drinks including Mozzarella Frita, Garlic Knots, Meatballs, Twice-Baked Brick Oven Chicken Wings, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, and choice of Margherita and Cheese Menuccis. Drinks include Hideaway Creek Chardonnay, Hideaway Creek Sauvignon Blanc, Classic Martini, and Sam Adams Wicked Hazy IPA.

And, after an incredible response in July, the wildly popular Throwback Menu is returning every Throwback Thursday! Enjoy a special selection of menu items priced as they were in the 80s, beginning this Thursday, August 4 and continuing every Thursday through the end of September. Prices range from $3.25-$6.00.

Visit your local Bertucci's this summer for great food at great prices! For more details on locations, Throwback Thursday menu offerings, Happy Hour and Bertucci's SUMMER OF SAVINGS, check out www.Bertuccis.com

The original brick oven restaurant since 1981, Bertucci's is an Italian scratch kitchen and pizzeria known for artisanal authentic brick oven pizzas and handcrafted pastas, exhibition kitchens, and homemade Italian signatures, including the dough for our pizzas, calzones and famous fresh rolls. Bertucci's serves as a gathering place for friends and families, offering everyday value for lunch and dinner in the spirit of "la dolce vita," the good life: celebrating life together over delicious foods and beverages. Bertucci's is headquartered in Massachusetts and operates in 10 east coast states from New Hampshire to Virginia. Arrivederci!!

MEDIA CONTACT: pressinquiries@bertuccis.com

