Akima Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that it has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the eleventh annual BGOV200, based on fiscal year 2021 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.5 billion in prime federal contracts, Akima ranked number 56, up 7 spots from the previous year.

"Akima's growth in this year's rankings is a direct reflection of our exemplary support to our government customers as well as our dedication to our over 15,000 Inupiat shareholders," said Akima President & CEO, Bill Monet. "We are proud to be included on this list with other respected and established federal contractors."

The 11th annual BGOV200 report is the culmination of extensive data management for areas such as company hierarchy, contract title, and agency assignments. Data integrity makes this the premier source for government contract practitioners trying to make sense of shifts in the competitive landscape.

"We're honored to recognize Akima as one of the top federal contractors for fiscal 2021," said Kerry Lenahan, General Manager and Head of Government Contracting Solutions, Bloomberg Government. "The 11th edition is a testament to Bloomberg Government's continued commitment to deliver critical market intelligence that helps clients best understand how to position themselves in this competitive market."

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

