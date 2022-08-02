Stream High-Quality, Immersive, GPU-Powered 3D Experiences On Demand With PureWeb and CoreWeave

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PureWeb , the leading platform for streaming interactive, web-based 3D content, has now partnered with CoreWeave to deliver unparalleled on-demand compute services at scale.

CoreWeave — an Elite Cloud Service Provider for Compute and Visualization in the NVIDIA Partner Network — is a specialized cloud provider delivering a massive scale of GPU-accelerated compute resources on top of the industry's fastest and most flexible infrastructure — at up to 35X faster than other cloud providers. CoreWeave provides a broad range of NVIDIA data centre GPUs that are highly optimized for rendering applications, resulting in unmatched end-user streaming performance.

"CoreWeave has built a highly specialized cloud powered by NVIDIA GPUs, and that level of specialization really shows," says Chris Jarabek, VP of Product Development at PureWeb. "Everything about CoreWeave's infrastructure and cloud services is focused on getting you access to wickedly powerful GPUs as fast as possible. By expanding the PureWeb platform onto CoreWeave, we're able to deliver a level of rendering performance, time-to-first frame, and scale that was previously impossible."

With CoreWeave, PureWeb has drastically enhanced its ability to deliver high-performance, immersive 3D Unreal Engine as well as Unity experiences on demand and at scale. By empowering creators and innovators with access to the GPU resources they need, brands, businesses, and individuals can now share ongoing interactive 3D experiences without the burden of having to predict traffic and reserve cloud computing resources in advance.

This means that users will only pay for what they use, making this the most cost-effective solution in the industry today.

"We're thrilled to be working with PureWeb to deliver the gold standard of immersive streaming experiences," says Max Hjelm, VP of Sales at CoreWeave. "The PureWeb team has built an incredible platform that makes next-generation metaverse experiences more accessible to the masses, with unmatched performance standards. The applications for this technology are exciting and endless, and CoreWeave is proud to provide the industry's broadest range of NVIDIA GPUs to PureWeb clients."

"As streaming use cases grow, cloud solutions that combine scale and accessibility with NVIDIA's portfolio of GPUs are essential," says Greg Jones, Director of Global Business Development for XR at NVIDIA. "The CoreWeave and PureWeb partnership combines the most powerful NVIDIA data center GPUs for visual computing with the best-in-class NVIDIA CloudXR streaming platform, making real-time XR experiences much easier to deploy at scale."

About PureWeb

PureWeb is the leading enterprise streaming platform for interactive, web-based 3D content. Brands and businesses can deliver real-time, photorealistic 3D experiences for e-commerce, training, events, product configurators, and more. The platform streams rendered images and keeps source files held securely in the cloud, protecting brands' valuable product data. We partner with brands to help them attract and engage audiences using our platform. www.pureweb.com

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry's fastest and most flexible infrastructure. An NVIDIA Elite Cloud Solutions Provider for Compute and Visualization, CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases - VFX and Animation, Machine Learning and AI, Batch Processing, and Pixel Streaming - that are up to 35x faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

