Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time .

The Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time .

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 6:45 p.m., Eastern Time .

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/ .

