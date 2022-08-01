The Toy Association Welcomes Jos Huxley as Senior Vice President, Technical Affairs

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association , the trade association advocating and working for the success of all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages, announced today that recognized toy safety expert Jos Huxley will join the organization as senior vice president of technical affairs, effective August 1.

In his role, Jos will lead the continuing development of technical policies and strategies relating to toy safety, environmental sustainability, supply chain issues, factory processes, and other related matters, acting as a guide for member companies navigating these and other issues under the umbrella of technical affairs.

Jos joins The Toy Association after more than 28 years at Hasbro, Inc., acting most recently as Hasbro's principal QA engineer and regulatory specialist. He has been fully engaged in the work of U.S. federal and state requirements including participating on the ASTM F15.22 subcommittee on toy safety, as a member of the U.S. delegation to the ISO TC 181 toy technical committee and its many working groups, and working as an ISO observer to the CEN toy technical committee. He has also served in leadership roles as head of the U.S. delegation to TC 181, convenor of TC 181/WG 7 on age grading, and convenor-elect of TC 181/WG 1 safety of toys – mechanical & physical properties.

"Jos's strong technical knowledge of the U.S. and international toy safety standards, his expertise in best practices for toy safety, and his ability to lead, encourage, and guide open discussions and productive decision-making within multi-stakeholder working groups ensure that he is the best candidate for this position," said Ed Desmond, executive vice president of external affairs at The Toy Association. "We are pleased to welcome Jos and look forward to the contributions in expertise, experience, and knowledge that he will impart to help members navigate complex safety laws and regulations around the world and succeed in the ever-changing toy and retail landscape."

Jos stated: "I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be joining Ed and the external affairs team in this important role. I look forward to contributing to and maintaining the high standard of support that The Toy Association provides in its critical and evolving mission to serve the toy and play community in delivering the safe and fun products which provide so much joy and entertainment to children and families around the world."

Upon graduating with honors from Brunel University in the UK in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design, Jos began his career at Hasbro as a reliability engineer in the UK office, moving over to the corporate headquarters based in Rhode Island in 1998, and eventually assuming the role of principal QA engineer. Jos will continue to be based in South County, RI, where he lives with his wife and three children.

Over the next six to nine months, Jos will work alongside Alan Kaufman, who recently transitioned to the role of senior advisor of technical affairs and who will then fully retire after more than 11 years with The Toy Association and more than 40 years in the toy industry.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Toy Association and have found it immensely rewarding to contribute to the advancement of the entire industry in the position of senior vice president of technical affairs," said Kaufman. "Jos is a perfect fit to fill this role going forward, and I am excited to continue in an advisory role with the Association as he joins us, which will make the transition seamless. All of us in external affairs are committed to maintaining the high level of service that members have come to expect."

About The Toy Association

