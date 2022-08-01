Now Available in New Jersey: New Virtual Clinic Focuses on Diagnosing Autism Sooner

'As You Are' reduces autism diagnosis time from years to weeks

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early diagnosis is crucial for children with autism, yet parents can face very long wait times to receive answers. A new virtual clinic called As You Are aims to solve this problem by increasing access to a team of pediatricians who provide evaluations for autism to children 16 months to 10 years old using exclusively telehealth appointments. Families who complete the As You Are assessment process can receive a diagnosis in less than one month.

"Starting interventions during the early developmental period is critical for children, yet today, the wait times for an evaluation for autism can be between 12-30 months. As You Are can reduce the time to diagnosis to less than 30 days," said Chief Medical Officer of As You Are, Dr. Kortney West. "There is a significant need across our country for autism diagnoses to be made earlier to help our next generations thrive."

As You Are uses an evidence-based approach, making the process as rigorous as possible, and the team differs by using exclusively virtual appointments to make the experience faster and more accessible. Additionally, by connecting families with physicians, As You Are equips families with the knowledge and resources families need to help children flourish, regardless of their location.

"Over 80% of all counties in the U.S. lack diagnostic resources," said Kayla Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of As You Are." As You Are transcends geographic barriers to provide timely and high-quality care for patients in the comfort of their own home."

As You Are launches in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania on August 1 and has plans to expand nationwide. To learn more about As You Are and how to get started, please visit AsYouAre.com .

As You Are is managed and operated by Quadrant Biosciences Inc. and its affiliates. Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and located throughout the SUNY Upstate Medical University campus, Quadrant Biosciences has grown to 180+ employees since 2015. To learn more, visit www.QuadrantBiosciences.com.

