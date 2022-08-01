Jonathan Koon And Highstreet Team Up For A First Of Its Kind Partnership That Transforms Retail Shopping into a Metaverse Onboarding Experience

This Duo Is Making Entering The Metaverse Easier Than Ever

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Koon , entrepreneur, artist, and founder of luxury fashion brand Mostly Heard Rarely Seen 8-Bit teamed up with Highstreet, the leading retail-focused web3 metaverse, to launch a one-of-a-kind experience that uses the traditional fashion retail experience to transport shoppers into the metaverse.

This partnership between Highstreet and Jonathan Koon will act as a bridge that aims to achieve a holy grail in the metaverse world: to seamlessly guide the crypto-unfamiliar customer base of the world's leading fashion retailers into the web3 metaverse.

Every Mostly Heard Rarely Seen 8-Bit physical garment in its latest collection is embedded with a redeemable NFT. To redeem the NFT, Highstreet infused a key into every 8-Bit garment in this drop via a QR code sewn into the garment. By scanning this code, the user is taken through a few steps that in minutes will digitally clone the shopper along with their purchased 8-Bit apparel into the Highstreet metaverse.

Once in Highstreet, users will be granted $HIGH tokens, the native currency of the Highstreet metaverse, to hit the ground running so they can start to explore the exclusive experiences in the digital world. Shoppers can also establish a permanent record of their ownership of this drop by minting their apparel into NFT's, establishing a provenance behind this drop, and giving access to resale markets in the digital world from OpenSea to LooksRare.

Mostly Heard Rarely Seen 8-Bit X Highstreet: 8 STEPS INTO THE METAVERSE HERE

"Just like how Supreme is a lifestyle brand that represents the perspective of a skateboarder from downtown New York; 8-Bit is a lifestyle brand that represents the perspective of a modern day tech kid." - Jonathan Koon

"With this launch, we aim to welcome more traditional, non-blockchain consumers to the web3 world. To allow consumers to experience the energy and new possibilities in web3 culture, without needing to already possess the complex knowledge of navigating web3 tech. Today, department stores around the world become the key that opens the doors to the Highstreet metaverse. Every step of the process is based on something we all already do: buying physical products we already love." - Jenny Guo (Co-founder of Highstreet)

The 8-Bit "phygital" experience will launch at top department stores and designer boutiques worldwide such as Sak's 5th Ave, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Beymen, and more who will all carry the line in-stores and on e-commerce. This initial unique offering will single-handedly channel thousands of traditional fashion consumers directly into the Metaverse. The apparel is priced between $120 - $275, and will soon launch limited edition collaborations with other brands, celebrities, and cult following NFT creators.

About Mostly Heard Rarely Seen 8-Bit:

Mostly Heard Rarely Seen 8-Bit is a lifestyle brand that is inspired by and represents the lens and perspectives of a modern-day tech kid. The 8-Bit collection celebrates tech pop culture and euphoric nostalgia with simple yet detailed designs through its proprietary iconic "8-Bit" pixelated 3-Dimensional graphic appliques.

Website: www.mostlyheardrarelyseen8bit.com

About Highstreet:

Highstreet World is an MMORPG built with brand integration and on-chain features. Throughout 2022, Highstreet will be delivering the game to players in four phases. As part of the first phase, where the focus is on real estate, Highstreet will allow players to purchase homes in the core regions of Binance Beach, AVAX Alps, Everyrealm, and Animoca Archipelago, and Highstreet City. The first move-in day for Highstreet's Solarium was organized in April 2022.

Website: www.highstreet.market

About Jonathan Koon:

Jonathan Koon is an American entrepreneur, artist, and fashion designer. He is the founder of Tykoon Brands, which owns and operates a collective of brands between fashion, jewelry, and health/beauty. Koon is also the founder of Jon's Room – a fashion collective showroom based in Paris and New York City that serves as a global creative and sales consulting agency and distribution platform for designer streetwear brands. Additionally, Koon serves as an executive/creative consultant for numerous companies within the fashion, art, and tech space.

