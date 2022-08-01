HousingWire's 2022 Women of Influence List Honors Four Anywhere℠ Executives

Anywhere Brands CEO Sue Yannaccone Featured on the Cover of this Month's HousingWire Magazine

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today celebrated the inclusion of four prominent female leaders on the 2022 HousingWire Women of Influence list. The list honors 50 women who shape and propel the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries forward.

Honorees across Anywhere℠ and the company's portfolio of renowned brands includes: Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliate Network; Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC; Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer; and Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Brands president and CEO and founder of What Moves Her, a trailblazing campaign designed to inspire and support all women to find their path to leadership.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many inspiring peers who have been driving efforts to empower women to harness their leadership potential in our industry," said Yannaccone. "Since we started What Moves Her, which has expanded across our family of brands, I have witnessed firsthand the potential to truly build more lasting, equitable leadership structures throughout real estate, and I'm so proud to work alongside so many of those inspirational leaders here at Anywhere."

The Women of Influence list is selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on each woman's professional achievements within their organizations, along with their contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact, and personal success. The women included make a difference in their communities and are instrumental in paving the way for other women to also succeed in the housing industry.

"I am so proud of the Women of Influence award program and what it has become over the past decade," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said in a news release. "It's an honor to spotlight such high-achieving women who are cultivating a new path forward for the housing industry and paving the way for the women who follow them."

Leading the Way for Women in the Industry

Anywhere boasts strong female leadership representation, with women comprising 36 percent of the Anywhere Board of Directors, 60 percent of the company's Executive Committee, and 70 percent of employees across the enterprise. Anywhere has been recognized for gender diversity on its Board of Directors by Executive Women of New Jersey and the Women's Forum of New York.

To support employees impacted by childcare and household changes, Anywhere offers the employee-led Home Network for Parents and Caregivers, established at the start of the pandemic, to create a network of support for those adapting to caring for children remotely. The company offers a Women's Employee Resource Group (ERG), which hosts events and panels on career growth, leadership, and other topics throughout the year. Additionally, the Women in Tech & Product Group at Anywhere is open to the entire company and supports the advancement of women in technology while providing a safe space for women to have honest conversations about challenges they face in this field.

Anywhere and its portfolio of brands encourage career development, leadership, and entrepreneurship for members of diverse communities across the real estate industry, through various programs including the industry-first Inclusive Ownership Program, designed to invest in the success of diverse franchise owners, including women and minority groups; What Moves Her, a program that supports women finding their path to leadership; and Century 21's Empowering Latinas program, aimed at assisting Latina entrepreneurs in obtaining their real estate license. Anywhere is also a national partner of WomanUP, an organization focused on increasing the representation of women-owned brokerages and women in corporate leadership roles across the real estate industry.

Anywhere is continually recognized for its inclusive culture and was featured on Forbes List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies, named one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2021, designated as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row, included as one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Read more about our award-winning culture in the company's 2021 CSR Report.

Last month, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

