The Stepping Stones Group Acquires Center for Behavioral, Educational, and Social Therapies (C.B.E.S.T)

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a premier, national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, autism, nursing and educational services to children in school, home and community settings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Center for Behavioral, Educational, and Social Therapies (C.B.E.S.T), a provider of ABA services in the greater Los Angeles area.

"Dr. Shah Bahador has built a high-quality, mission-driven organization and I look forward to partnering with him to expand our behavioral services and transform more lives in the Los Angeles area," remarked Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group.

"I am excited to join Stepping Stones. Their national reach and resources will allow us to better make a difference in children's lives," stated Dr. Shah Bahador, Founder, Clinical Director and Chief Executive Officer of C.B.E.S.T.

Shah Bahador will assume the role of Clinical Director and will report to Anthony Rintala, President and COO, K-12 Practice.

Hexagon Capital Alliance, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, represented C.B.E.S.T in this transaction.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Center for Behavioral, Educational, and Social Therapies (C.B.E.S.T)

Established in 2002, C.B.E.S.T provides Behavior Therapy to students who have neurodevelopmental and/or emotional disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder, an intellectual disability, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, speech/language issues, and specific learning disorders. For more information: https://www.centerbest.com/

