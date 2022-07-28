Southern Company reports second-quarter 2022 earnings

ATLANTA , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported second-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.04 per share, in 2022 compared with $372 million, or 35 cents per share, in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.1 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.42 per share, for the same period in 2021.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.07 per share, during the second quarter of 2022, compared with $891 million, or 84 cents per share, during the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.2 billion, or $2.05 per share, compared with $1.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June

Year-to-Date June Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net Income - As Reported

$1,107 $372

$2,139 $1,508 Less:











Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(54) (462)

(55) (507) Tax Impact

13 118

13 130 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

5 1

5 1 Tax Impact

(1) -

(1) - Wholesale Gas Services

- (147)

- 19 Tax Impact

- 35

- (5) Asset Impairments

- (89)

- (89) Tax Impact

- 25

- 25 Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,144 $891

$2,177 $1,934 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,065 1,061

1,064 1,060 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$1.07 $0.84

$2.05 $1.82

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the second quarter 2022, as compared with the same period in 2021, were higher revenues associated with increased usage, changes in rates and pricing, and warmer than normal weather at our regulated electric utilities, partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, reflecting a rising cost environment and our long-term commitments to reliability and resilience.

Second-quarter 2022 operating revenues were $7.2 billion, compared with $5.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 38.6 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, operating revenues were $13.9 billion, compared with $11.1 billion for the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 24.7 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs and warmer weather in the second quarter 2022.

"Southern Company's generation fleet and power delivery system performed exceedingly well during the second quarter, which included the second hottest June in 50 years" said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "I am proud of our team's continued outstanding performance during times when our customers need us most."

Southern Company's second-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Net Income–As Reported (See Notes) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 1,036

$ 511

$ 1,811

$ 1,267 Southern Power 98

36

170

133 Southern Company Gas 115

(65)

433

333 Total 1,249

482

2,414

1,733 Parent Company and Other (142)

(110)

(275)

(225) Net Income–As Reported $ 1,107

$ 372

$ 2,139

$ 1,508















Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 1.04

$ 0.35

$ 2.01

$ 1.42 Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,065

1,061

1,064

1,060 End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)







1,063

1,059















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income–As Reported $ 1,107

$ 372

$ 2,139

$ 1,508 Less:













Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 (54)

(462)

(55)

(507) Tax Impact 13

118

13

130 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts 5

1

5

1 Tax Impact (1)

—

(1)

— Wholesale Gas Services3 —

(147)

—

19 Tax Impact —

35

—

(5) Asset Impairments4 —

(89)

—

(89) Tax Impact —

25

—

25 Net Income–Excluding Items $ 1,144

$ 891

$ 2,177

$ 1,934















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 1.07

$ 0.84

$ 2.05

$ 1.82 - See Notes on the following page.

Page 4 Southern Company Financial Highlights Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and was $0.35 and $1.41 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a charge of $52 million pre tax ($39 million after tax), earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include a charge of $460 million pre tax ($343 million after tax), and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include charges totaling $508 million pre tax ($379 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business, which was sold on July 1, 2021. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $82 million ($58 million after tax) related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings Per Share–





















As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 1.04

$ 0.35

$ 0.69

$ 2.01

$ 1.42

$ 0.59























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.49









$ 0.51 Southern Power







0.06









0.04 Southern Company Gas







0.17









0.09 Parent Company and Other







(0.03)









(0.04) Increase in Shares







—









(0.01) Total–As Reported







$ 0.69









$ 0.59

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings Per Share–





















Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 1.07

$ 0.84

$ 0.23

$ 2.05

$ 1.82

$ 0.23























Total–As Reported







$ 0.69









$ 0.59 Less:





















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2







0.28









0.31 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts







0.01









— Wholesale Gas Services3







0.11









(0.01) Asset Impairments4







0.06









0.06 Total–Excluding Items







$ 0.23









$ 0.23 - See Notes on the following page.

Page 6 Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.00 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and was $0.35 and $1.41 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a charge of $52 million pre tax ($39 million after tax), earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include a charge of $460 million pre tax ($343 million after tax), and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include charges totaling $508 million pre tax ($379 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business, which was sold on July 1, 2021. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (4) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $82 million ($58 million after tax) related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis













Description Three Months Ended

June 2022 vs. 2021

Year-To-Date June

2022 vs. 2021







Retail Sales 6¢

7¢







Retail Revenue Impacts 16

21







Weather 10

11







Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 1

1







Non-Fuel O&M(*) (5)

(14)







Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other (3)

(2)







Income Taxes (4)

(4)







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 21¢

20¢







Southern Power 6

4







Southern Company Gas —

5







Parent and Other (4)

(5)







Increase in Shares —

(1)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 23¢

23¢







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1 28

31







Acquisition and Disposition Impacts 1

—







Wholesale Gas Services2 11

(1)







Asset Impairments3 6

6







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) 69¢

59¢ (*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income





- See additional Notes on the following page.







Page 8 Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis Notes (1) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a charge of $52 million pre tax ($39 million after tax), earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include a charge of $460 million pre tax ($343 million after tax), and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include charges totaling $508 million pre tax ($379 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (2) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business, which was sold on July 1, 2021. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. (3) Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $82 million ($58 million after tax) related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Electric Revenues-





















Fuel $ 1,608

$ 875

$ 733

$ 2,622

$ 1,712

$ 910 Non-Fuel 3,181

2,724

457

5,780

5,229

551 Wholesale Electric Revenues 937

546

391

1,601

1,091

510 Other Electric Revenues 192

175

17

370

346

24 Natural Gas Revenues 1,083

677

406

3,140

2,371

769 Other Revenues 205

201

4

341

359

(18) Total Operating Revenues 7,206

5,198

2,008

13,854

11,108

2,746 Fuel and Purchased Power 2,123

1,065

1,058

3,466

2,120

1,346 Cost of Natural Gas 452

231

221

1,546

814

732 Cost of Other Sales 114

103

11

183

185

(2) Non-Fuel O&M 1,558

1,438

120

3,075

2,810

265 Depreciation and Amortization 913

891

22

1,805

1,762

43 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 349

313

36

721

657

64 Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 52

460

(408)

52

508

(456) Gain on Dispositions, net (10)

(11)

1

(33)

(54)

21 Total Operating Expenses 5,551

4,490

1,061

10,815

8,802

2,013 Operating Income 1,655

708

947

3,039

2,306

733 Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 53

45

8

104

90

14 Earnings (Loss) from Equity Method Investments 34

(40)

74

80

5

75 Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 488

450

38

950

901

49 Other Income (Expense), net 139

101

38

283

160

123 Income Taxes (Benefit) 304

(12)

316

477

178

299 Net Income 1,089

376

713

2,079

1,482

597 Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 4

4

—

7

7

— Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (22)

—

(22)

(67)

(33)

(34) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ 1,107

$ 372

$ 735

$ 2,139

$ 1,508

$ 631

Notes - Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

































Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2022

2021

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2022

2021

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales 51,541

46,020

12.0 %





100,269

92,442

8.5 %



































Total Retail Sales- 37,072

34,655

7.0 %

2.3 %

72,228

69,306

4.2 %

1.5 % Residential 12,062

10,838

11.3 %

1.0 %

24,166

22,878

5.6 %

(0.1) % Commercial 12,246

11,500

6.5 %

2.2 %

23,233

22,243

4.5 %

2.1 % Industrial 12,615

12,162

3.7 %

3.7 %

24,527

23,870

2.8 %

2.8 % Other 149

155

(4.2) %

(4.4) %

302

315

(4.4) %

(4.4) %































Total Wholesale Sales 14,469

11,365

27.3 %

N/A

28,041

23,136

21.2 %

N/A































































(In Thousands of Customers)









































Period Ended June





















2022

2021

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers-













8,724

8,659

0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric









4,410

4,359

1.2 %



Southern Company Gas













4,314

4,300

0.3 %





Page 11













Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

























Three Months Ended June

Year-To-Date June

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Southern Company –





















Operating Revenues $ 7,206

$ 5,198

38.6 %

$ 13,854

$ 11,108

24.7 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,393

364

N/M

2,556

1,660

54.0 % Net Income Available to Common 1,107

372

N/M

2,139

1,508

41.8 %























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,931

$ 1,556

24.1 %

$ 3,580

$ 3,115

14.9 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 508

439

15.7 %

964

910

5.9 % Net Income Available to Common 383

331

15.7 %

730

690

5.8 %























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 3,121

$ 2,225

40.3 %

$ 5,328

$ 4,195

27.0 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 772

93

N/M

1,187

462

N/M Net Income Available to Common 608

143

N/M

993

494

N/M























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 434

$ 303

43.2 %

$ 769

$ 610

26.1 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 57

46

23.9 %

107

95

12.6 % Net Income Available to Common 45

38

18.4 %

87

83

4.8 %























Southern Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 899

$ 490

83.5 %

$ 1,438

$ 930

54.6 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 101

34

N/M

116

89

30.3 % Net Income Available to Common 98

36

N/M

170

133

27.8 %























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,083

$ 677

60.0 %

$ 3,140

$ 2,371

32.4 % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes 151

(94)

N/M

567

425

33.4 % Net Income (Loss) Available to Common 115

(65)

N/M

433

333

30.0 % N/M - Not Meaningful























Notes - See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods

