ISS Announces Strategic Alliance with Zeeboat™ for Maritime Decarbonization Projects

HOUSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Zeeboat, LLC ("Zeeboat™") to develop a pipeline of maritime decarbonization projects for design and implementation of fully electric and hybrid diesel-electric powered vessels and port electrification.

ISS will serve as general contractor for the projects and provide the necessary design, engineering, procurement and construction management services and the manufacturing, technology and supply chain solutions. Zeeboat™ will be responsible for project finance and development.

ISS is currently soliciting proposals from US shipyards for the construction of up to four fully electric towboat hulls for New York-based Zeeboat™—the first zero-emissions towboats to serve North American waters. Beginning in 2025, Zeeboat™ plans to charter the vessels for operation at US ports to transit containers on barges between terminals.

Shift Clean Energy will deliver the battery energy storage systems pivotal to the emissions-reduction goals of the electric towboat project. ISS is Shift Clean Energy's sole channel partner for the United States.

ISS CEO Wade Stockstill commented: "Meeting carbon-reduction targets requires a comprehensive approach, targeting each element of the maritime ecosystem. Partnering with Zeeboat™ enables ISS to bring electrification to vessels, ports, and ultimately the complete marine transportation segment."

ISS Director of Business Development Jessica Lewis commented: "As environmental regulations evolve, electrification will be a core strategy for vessel and port operators to meet these increasingly challenging targets. This segment will be an important source of growth for Zeeboat™ and ISS for the foreseeable future."

Zeeboat™ CEO Jonathan Braun commented: "Zeeboat is excited and appreciative of the opportunity to work closely and strategically with ISS. We look forward to a long, productive relationship that will benefit both companies and the communities we hope to serve."

About ISS

Industrial Service Solutions and its Affiliates are uniquely positioned to offer customized solutions to our customers due to our expertise in manufacturing, service, and project management to support a variety of industries. We offer a broad set of coordinated service solutions for critical to process equipment. Our regional service and supply facilities combined with our nationwide field support provide support throughout the entire lifecycle. www.iss-na.com

About Zeeboat™

Zeeboat, LLC is an emerging project developer dedicated to furthering the decarbonization of maritime transport. Website: www.zeeboat.com

Media contact: Cameron Wallace, 281-235-8388, Cameron.wallace@iss-na.com

