Inaugural Web3 Investor Day launches in Chicago

As the Midwest region's largest Web3 event, Global VC Firm Decasonic Convenes Top Institutional Investors and Innovators to Chicago

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decasonic, a global venture and digital assets fund, today welcomed over 300 registered participants for their inaugural Web3 Investor Day in Chicago. The single day conference on July 28, 2022 includes a series of panels with industry thought leaders from both web3 native and traditional institutions. The full day's agenda including speaker bios can be found at https://linktr.ee/web3id.

World Business Chicago (PRNewswire)

Global VC Firm Decasonic Convenes Top Institutional Investors and Innovators to Midwest region's largest Web3 event

"There should be no doubt that Chicago is a top-tier Web3 innovation hub," said Paul Hsu, Founder and CEO of Decasonic, the organizer of the Web3 Investor Day. "And our sold-out inaugural summit includes the best founders, innovators, and investors to explore the next frontier of innovation which will be transformational for the future of our economy and global startup ecosystem."

Speakers include Deputy Mayor for Economic & Neighborhood Development Samir Mayekar of the City of Chicago, Sam Yagan of Corazon Capital, Rumi Morales of Digital Currency Group, Jason Pritzker of The Pritzker Organization, Ben Weiss of CoinFlip, Brett Harrison of FTX U.S., Paul Hsu of Decasonic, and others who are headlining the inaugural Web3 flagship event in an effort to bring together institutional investors and web3 founders to learn about this technology's constant innovations, as well as to promote mainstream web3 adoption.

There are over 300 registered participants, over 160 of which are institutional investors, and over 50 are founders of web3 companies. The day's scheduled content includes 33 speakers, 10 of which are female leaders in web3.

Top technology talent is choosing to build in the city of Chicago. Currently many top tier innovators are headquartered in the technology centers around Fulton Market and River North. City developers are working on creating and defining a fresh epicenter of excellence surrounding this new wave of technology innovation.

Coming in summer of 2024, the Sterling Bay-developed Lincoln Yards is set to be the city's most metaverse-ready neighborhood. This innovation will cater to the use cases among the diverse set of industries that call Chicago their world headquarters, including healthcare, biotech, quantum technology, logistics, food and beverage, and financial services.

Web3 Investor Day is honored by the strong and diverse demand for attendance, as well as the support of our sponsors who made the conference possible. Presenting sponsors include Decasonic, Bridge Alternatives, Sterling Bay, and World Business Chicago.

You can follow the latest from the inaugural event via Twitter: @Web3InvestorDay or #Web3InvestorDay

ABOUT DECASONIC:

Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain and web3 innovation. They draw on decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, they've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of the fund. Visit

www.decasonic.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIDGE ALTERNATIVE:

Bridge Alternative Investment Solutions continues to provide virtually every function that an in-house CFO, COO and/or Controller would provide, including books and records management, cash movements and controls, fee calculations and billing, audit management and coordination, tax compliance and coordination and service provider oversight and relationship management. For further information, please visit www.bridgealternatives.com .

ABOUT STERLING BAY:

Sterling Bay is a national real estate company that boldly transforms spaces, industries, and communities across the country, sparking growth and opportunity at every turn. Known for creating innovative urban headquarters for world-class companies such as Google, McDonald's, WPP, Pinterest, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that strengthen a company's culture and brand. Sterling Bay's team of more than 185 professionals is responsible for a portfolio of creative office, multifamily, life sciences and industrial assets exceeding $20 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com .

ABOUT WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO :

World Business Chicago serves a critical role in driving inclusive and equitable recovery throughout the city's 77 neighborhoods, focused on high growth sectors: transportation, distribution, & logistics; manufacturing; healthcare & life sciences, and our local innovation, startup, & venture ecosystem. As the City of Chicago's economic development agency, World Business Chicago leads corporate attraction & retention, workforce & talent, community impact, and promotion of Chicago as a leading global city. Supported by a council of 300+ local leaders, World Business Chicago's portfolio of innovation & venture programs include: the Chicago Venture Summit series, Startup Chicago, ThinkChicago, and Venture Engine with the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC). Follow World Business Chicago on LinkedIn and Twitter for daily news and announcements on company relocation and expansion; industry and ecosystem growth, U.S. and world rankings, and more about Chicago's economic progress. More information can be found at www.worldbusinesschicago.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Business Chicago