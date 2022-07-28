IGT Achieves High-Ranking Score in the All-In Diversity Project 2021 All-Index Report

Company's commitment to diversity and inclusion shines in gaming and betting industry index

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it has been recognized by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) as the top-ranking gaming supplier in the 2021 All-Index™ report. The index serves as a global benchmarking tool measuring the progress of diversity, equality and inclusion in the betting and gaming sectors.

Forty companies participated in the most recent AIDP All-Index survey, which covered the extended period of 2020-2021 to account for the pandemic. Continuing its history of high performance in the report, IGT received the third-highest overall score. Since the inaugural All-Index report in 2018, IGT has remained a high-ranking company year-over-year, demonstrating the successful impact of the Company's leadership in sustainability and discipline in implementing policies that promote a diverse and inclusive culture.

"As a leader in sustainability, IGT prioritizes fostering a culture of continuous improvement and cultivating an inclusive and welcoming work environment, as reflected in this year's All-Index survey results," said Dorothy Costa, IGT Senior Vice President of People and Transformation. "We continue to make significant progress in our diversity and inclusion initiatives through employee feedback, surveys, and industry benchmarks that are critical to measuring our success. IGT remains dedicated to driving change by adopting emerging trends and taking actions that help ensure all employees are empowered to thrive and bring their full and authentic selves to work."

In addition to measuring each organization's diversity and inclusion initiatives, this year's All-Index survey evaluated the impact of COVID-19 in the workplace and emerging global trends in the workforce.

"In this, the third year of the All-Index, we would like to congratulate IGT for once again proving that measurement matters," said Kelly Kehn, Co-Founder of the All-In Diversity Project. "As one of our partners from the beginning, IGT continues to show up and lead the industry by sharing their data, internal practices and policies, and advocating for the better. We are grateful for the data and support they provide and their willingness to share their best practices to help improve our industry."

Since IGT created its Office of Diversity & Inclusion in 2018, the Company has executed various programs, policies, and systems that have promoted multiple dimensions of diversity, equity, and inclusion. These include facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that support the Company's anti-discrimination commitments, implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes, and offering competitive benefits for same-sex partners. IGT has also expanded its global roadmap for its employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity & Inclusion Groups (DIGs), which include the Women's Inclusion Network (WIN), ACE (Employees of African descent), PRIDE (LGBTQ+), Wealth of Wisdom (employees 50+), NEXGEN (millennial and Gen Z employees), and more.

