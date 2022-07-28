CMS Energy Announces Strong Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.61 per share for the same quarter in 2021. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.53, compared to $0.55 per share for the same quarter in 2021. For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.71 per share compared to $1.82 per share for the same timeframe in 2021. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.73 per share in 2022, compared to $1.64 per share in 2021.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 to $2.89* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"Our company took a major step forward with the regulatory approvals of our natural gas rate case settlement and the Integrated Resource Plan, eliminating coal generation by 2025 and leading the clean energy transformation by adding more solar and battery storage, while increasing reliability," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "These approvals strengthen our financial outlook for investors while driving the decarbonatization of our electric and gas systems at affordable prices for our customers and the communities we serve."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/22

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21

























Operating revenue $ 1,920

$ 1,558

$ 4,294

$ 3,571

























Operating expenses

1,681



1,306



3,599



2,889

























Operating Income

239



252



695



682

























Other income

43



48



91



92

























Interest charges

126



125



250



249

























Income Before Income Taxes

156



175



536



525

























Income tax expense

14



22



53



64

























Income From Continuing Operations

142



153



483



461

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-



18



4



52

























Net Income

142



171



487



513

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)



(5)



(14)



(12)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

148



176



501



525

























Preferred stock dividends

3



-



5



-

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 145

$ 176

$ 496

$ 525

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.50

$ 0.55

$ 1.70

$ 1.64 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























-



0.06



0.01



0.18 Diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.50

$ 0.61

$ 1.71

$ 1.82

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





In Millions



















As of



















6/30/22

12/31/21















Assets





























Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 77



$ 452















Restricted cash and cash equivalents



19





24















Other current assets



2,297





2,151















Total current assets



2,393





2,627















Non-current assets





























Plant, property, and equipment



21,627





22,352















Other non-current assets



5,020





3,774















Total Assets

$ 29,040



$ 28,753

















































Liabilities and Equity





























Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,670



$ 1,822















Non-current liabilities (1)



7,469





7,269















Capitalization





























Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)





























Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



12,246





12,200















Non-recourse debt



-





76















Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)



12,246





12,276















Preferred stock and securities



224





224















Noncontrolling interests



593





557















Common stockholders' equity



6,654





6,407















Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



19,717





19,464















Securitization debt (2)



184





198















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 29,040



$ 28,753

















































(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.

















































(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

















































CMS ENERGY CORPORATION















Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(Unaudited)





















































In Millions



















Six Months Ended



















6/30/22

6/30/21

















































Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 476



$ 185

















































Net cash provided by operating activities



1,059





1,367















Net cash used in investing activities



(1,139)





(851)















Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(80)





516















Net cash used in financing activities



(300)





(409)

















































Total Cash Flows

$ (380)



$ 107

















































End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 96



$ 292



















































CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/22

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 145

$ 176

$ 496

$ 525 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

*



5



(5)



5 Tax impact

(*)



(1)



1



(1) Discontinued operations income

-



(30)



-



(73) Tax impact

-



8



-



17 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



*



(1)



(1) Tax impact

*



(*)



*



* Voluntary separation program

11



-



11



- Tax impact

(3)



-



(3)



-

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 153

$ 158

$ 499

$ 472

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Diluted

290.1



289.4



290.0



289.3

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.50

$ 0.61

$ 1.71

$ 1.82 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

*



0.02



(0.01)



0.02 Tax impact

(*)



(0.01)



*



(0.01) Discontinued operations income

-



(0.10)



-



(0.25) Tax impact

-



0.03



-



0.06 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



*



(*)



(*) Tax impact

*



(*)



*



* Voluntary separation program

0.04



-



0.04



- Tax impact

(0.01)



-



(0.01)



-

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.53

$ 0.55

$ 1.73

$ 1.64



* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.































Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

