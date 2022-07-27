With its New Manhattan Clinic, Oula Aims to Reach More Parents and Raise the Standard for Maternity Care

Oula's first location in Brooklyn reached full capacity within three months of opening

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oula , the first of its kind end-to-end maternity center, will open a second state-of-the-art clinic in New York City. Located at 202 Spring Street in Manhattan, Oula's new 2,300 square-foot facility will offer a range of pregnancy services, including prenatal and postpartum care as well as delivery support, provided by a team of midwives and obstetricians. Like its sister location in Brooklyn, Oula's Manhattan clinic is designed with the patient at the center, providing a warm, inclusive space for maternity care that's personalized, evidence-based, and judgment-free.

For too long, maternity care in the United States has produced poor patient experiences, poor outcomes, and high costs, with some of the highest maternal mortality, NICU, and C-section rates in the world. Compared to women in other high-income countries, women in the U.S. report the least positive experiences in healthcare and are more likely to suffer from emotional distress.

Oula's collaborative care model, which brings together doctors and midwives, is supported by extensive data. According to the World Health Organization, expanding access to midwife-led maternity care is one of the most effective ways to reduce maternal mortality, lower C-section and preterm birth rates, and bring down healthcare costs. A 2014 study found that including midwives in healthcare systems could prevent more than 80% of maternal and infant deaths.

"New Yorkers expect to receive the best healthcare. Yet when it comes to pregnancy, they're forced to choose between false binaries: doctor or midwife, medicated birth or au naturale, hospital or birth center" said Adrianne Nickerson, Oula co-founder and CEO. "At Oula, we believe you shouldn't have to choose – you deserve an option that blends the best of midwifery care and obstetrics, human intuition and modern medicine."

"Too often, pregnancy is treated as a clinical condition instead of being recognized for the life event that it is," said Medical Director Dr. Ila Dayananda. "Instead of over-medicalizing birth, at Oula, we believe in combining evidence-based care with trusting our patients. That means taking the time to listen, share information, and help our patients make the choices that are right for them. Clinicians at Oula are able to spend twice as much time with patients compared to a regular obstetrician's office, and that makes a big difference."

"We need to recognize that 'alive' isn't good enough; we need a higher standard for maternity care where we recognize that the patient's experience matters just as much," added Joanne Schneider, Oula Chief Experience Officer. "We want our patients to feel supported, empowered, and cared for from the moment they make their first appointment in our patient portal all the way through the 'fourth trimester'."

Oula believes that having a great experience through pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum isn't just "nice" – it's essential. As a result, easy-to-navigate digital tools make it easier for parents-to-be to make informed decisions as well as communicate with their care team between visits. Education is integrated into the patients' care, including group classes like a Birth Plan Workshop and Postpartum Office Hours. Since opening their doors in Brooklyn in 2021, Oula has earned a reputation among patients for stellar communication and great care.

"We opened our Brooklyn clinic just over a year ago, and we're proud to have reached full capacity within three months of opening our Brooklyn Heights location. We are expanding to Manhattan to be able to serve more patients, including families coming from all five boroughs and New Jersey," said Elaine Purcell, Oula co-founder and COO.

Oula is proud to accept insurance, including Medicaid, uncommon among patient-centered practices. Oula is located in Brooklyn at 109 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 and in Manhattan at 202 Spring Street New York, NY 10012.

To learn more about Oula please visit www.oulahealth.com . Prospective patients can book an in-person or virtual appointment here . Link to high res imagery here .

About Oula:

Oula is redesigning maternity care from the ground up. Our modern maternity center combines the best of obstetrics and midwifery care to deliver a more evidence-based and personalized pregnancy experience. We accept insurance including Medicaid. From our collaborative medical team, welcoming clinic, and remote care platform, we are setting a new standard for pregnancy that unifies modern medicine and human intuition. Oula is venture backed and has raised $18.3M to-date by investors including Chelsea Clinton's fund, Metrodora. Learn more at oulahealth.com.

