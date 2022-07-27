Tint World® names Chris Hejda new accounting manager

The experienced financial management professional supports the fast-growing National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise development strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has hired Chris Hejda to support the company's dynamic franchise development strategy with expert financial management.

As the fast-growing franchise's accounting manager, Hejda is responsible for oversight of internal and external financial reporting, financial controls, accounting, tax, and audit relations.

"Our goal at Tint World® is to continue accelerating our growth, and that depends on a foundation of solid financials," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Chris has demonstrated throughout his career that he has the focus and experience we need to keep driving forward."

Hejda, a graduate of the University of Alabama, is an experienced financial manager with a proven track record of delivering profitable growth and managing strategy development to drive financial and cash performance.

"Joining the Tint World® family is a fantastic opportunity," Hejda said. "The company has shown great success over the years. Its growth trajectory is leading the industry. Most of all, this team is passionate about continuing to build the Tint World® brand and supporting our hard-working franchisees."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

