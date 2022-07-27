Business Advisory Firm Embark Sets Record Revenue Growth and Expands Services and Markets

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark is proud to announce $44.6M of record-setting revenue through the first half of 2022, nearly surpassing 2021's total revenue mark of $47.7M. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., the firm is projecting another triple-digit year of growth, the fifth in the last six years.

"Our growth and revenue figures are a testament to how incredibly talented and committed our people are to helping our clients succeed," said Paul Allen, Founder & Chief Vision Officer at Embark. "We recognize and appreciate how special this type of dynamic growth is in the professional services industry, and we're going to continue building on it. We're not going to take our foot off the gas one bit in the second half of the year, and we'll continue delivering the hospitality and excellent client service that continues to set this firm apart."

Embark is also thrilled to announce an expanded and revamped service offering in its Business Transformation Practice. The firm's transformation consulting services (including technology, data & analytics, change management, amongst others) now extend outside of Finance and Accounting to include HR, supply chain operations, IT, and other critical business functions, each headed by a newly-appointed Managing Director:

Camillo Caballero - Managing Director, Supply Chain (formerly of Alvarez & Marsal, Deloitte)

John Wedding - Managing Director, Human Capital Management (formerly of Accenture, Deloitte)

Farrukh Mohammed - Managing Director, Enterprise Data & Analytics (formerly of Accenture)

Embark has also added an ESG and Sustainability Practice to its service offerings, led by Managing Director Robby Sundberg. With executives and reporting teams facing an impending wave of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) regulations and reporting requirements, Embark's ESG reporting specialists can provide the insight organizations need to quickly adapt to growing regulatory demands and stakeholder expectations. The firm's experience in all phases of ESG reporting implementation (people, processes, and technology) make the new practice a natural and seamless expansion for Embark, solidifying a service offering clients already utilize for their ESG reporting needs, including a multinational S&P 500 company.

"Expanding our service offerings ensures we can continue to provide the comprehensive solutions our clients need and expect. We have experience and expertise leading these practices, and that's going to be a real difference-maker for our clients and their decision-making. The bottom line is when we can step in and help our clients improve and address major issues, whether that's ESG reporting or prepping for an IPO, we're fueling our own growth and success," said Allen.

This Fall, Embark will also expand into the Nashville market, again with Sundberg leading the way. Nashville is a notable expansion for the firm, becoming the 10th market it serves, joining Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City, Tampa Bay, and Charlotte.

In addition to expanding services and geographical footprint, Embark's headcount has grown 50% since the end of 2021, now up to 415. Such rapid growth made relocating the firm's Dallas headquarters to its first dedicated building this fall a necessity. This new, 3-floor, 36,000-square-foot office will provide much-needed space for the hundreds of Dallas-based Embark employees, along with a podcast studio, golf simulators, ping pong tables, and other features to help drive the innovative, people-first culture the firm is known for. Upon completion later in 2022, this new headquarters building will be the most obvious example yet of Embark's continued hyper-growth.

About Embark

Embark is a new kind of business advisory firm, one intent on disrupting the professional services industry with a unique, innovative business model and mindset for the advisory space. Founded in 2010, the firm now services an ever-growing list of top-tier markets, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City, Tampa Bay, Charlotte, and Nashville. Specifically, Embark helps organizations optimize finance, accounting, technology, operations, and HR. The firm has built an unprecedented company culture for elite consultants to transform the way businesses utilize people, processes, & technology. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com .

