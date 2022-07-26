Neptune Software adds ML-assisted No-Code Tooling to its Neptune DX Platform - App Builder

OSLO, Norway, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software, a global leader in low-code, rapid application development platforms, today announced the launch of the Neptune App Builder, a no-code tool for business technologists and enterprise developers. This marks a step for the software company toward expanding into the no-code space. Neptune Software has already made a significant impact with its low-code software on enterprises, worldwide.

Neptune Software's new App Builder facilitates a combination of design thinking, rapid prototyping and frontend development, allowing both business users and IT specialists to collaborate in so-called ‘fusion teams’ to go from an idea to a fully working digital user experience within hours. (PRNewswire)

The new App Builder facilitates a combination of design thinking, rapid prototyping and frontend development, allowing both business users and IT specialists to collaborate in so-called 'fusion teams' to go from an idea to a fully working digital user experience within hours. The platform is designed to encourage exploration, self-learning, and accessibility. Neptune Software understands far more can be achieved through IT teams and business users working together and harmoniously towards reaching their joint business outcomes.

"We believe the best way to make sure apps meet end-user expectations is by bringing together business people and developers in so-called fusion teams early on in the ideation process," says Ole-Andre Haugen, Chief Technology Officer at Neptune Software. "Whether co-located or collaborating remotely, the App Builder facilitates design thinking and allows cross-disciplinary teams to go all the way from idea to sketch to prototype in record time, all without friction and waste."

The global software company understands that many enterprises need faster, cost-effective solutions to fill in the gaps that naturally come up within older systems. The App Builder is easily utilized by the no-code business users, but it still allows them to hand prototypes over to the IT enterprise teams for full development. Allowing both groups to work in conjunction as they create, automate, and digitize their businesses and ensure that the newly created apps fit the needs of the end-users.

Ultimately, this will lead to faster time-to-market results and notably, will result, in an increase in time-to-value turnaround for its consumers.

"The fundamental concept for enterprise no-code tools is to think beyond app creation and focus on the long-tail implications for IT, otherwise it will turn into a support mess quickly," says Helder Goncalves, Chief Product Owner (Engineering) at Neptune Software. "Clearly defined handshakes and governance need to be in place to ensure that 'citizen development' can work at scale."

Neptune Software has already proven successful with its low-code, rapid application, digital experience platform and the new App Builder is a step towards ensuring that same success within the no-code space. With the shortage of IT resources continuing to affect companies globally, Neptune Software will be able to meet the demands of all companies, worldwide.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 650 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial.

Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline. (PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Software