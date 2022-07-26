Mendocino Farms' New Anaheim Kitchen Serves Flavorful Creations with Convenience

Fast-casual favorite opens fifth Orange County location to satisfy increasing pick up and delivery demand

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is expanding to Anaheim with a new pick up and delivery only Kitchen (1560 S. Lewis St.), opening on Monday, August 8. The brand's fourth convenience-oriented location, Anaheim Kitchen will help Mendocino Farms fulfill Orange County guests' increasing desire for flavorful takeout and delivery options.

Mendocino Farms brings fearless flavor combinations to more Orange County residents with new Anaheim Kitchen location. (PRNewswire)

Why is this important? Mendocino Farms' Anaheim Kitchen aims to more readily serve Orange County through its digital-only ordering experience and delivery or pick up options. Anaheim residents can enjoy Mendocino Farms' unexpected flavor combinations with a celebratory free entrée grand opening offer when they sign up for a My Mendo account and select "Orange County-Anaheim Kitchen" as their favorite location prior to August 8. The offer is valid for a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

"Our Kitchen concept is designed for a city as fast-paced and dynamic as Anaheim, helping us serve our made-to-travel flavors to more guests in a way that fits their on-the-go lifestyle," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "Anaheim Kitchen is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market."

What's good to eat? Elevated takes on comforting classics share the spotlight with limited-time, chef-inspired creations on Mendocino Farms' innovative menu . Recently announced as a menu mainstay is the Thai Mango Salad: a blend of sweet and spicy flavors with shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon and carrots, Thai basil mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing. Welcomed back for a limited time, the Summer Street Corn with Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite cheffy spin on a Mexican torta, featuring al pastor chicken over creamy street corn, with roasted poblano rajas, pickled red onion, tomatoes, shredded romaine, cilantro and jalapeno salsa verde on a toasted sesame roll.

With a passion for high quality, whole ingredients, the menu also features seasonally inspired entrees, sides and soups like the Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad, the Oaxacan Potato Salad, the Thai Watermelon & Cucumber Salad and the Chicken Tortilla Soup.

How/where can I get it? Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick up or delivery only. Delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Mendocino Farms also offers crowd-pleasing catering options for gatherings and celebratory moments.

To learn more about the upcoming Anaheim Kitchen, click here .

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 49 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com

(PRNewsfoto/Mendocino Farms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mendocino Farms