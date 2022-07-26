Marriott International Names OpenTable as a Preferred Restaurant Technology Provider

Agreement brings together global leaders in restaurant technology and hospitality

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, signed a global agreement to become a preferred restaurant technology provider to Marriott International. Currently, OpenTable serves more than 1,400 restaurants operated by Marriott hotels in properties across 56 countries throughout the world.

OpenTable logo (PRNewsFoto/OpenTable) (PRNewsFoto/OpenTable) (PRNewswire)

The agreement will make it easier for restaurants located in a Marriott International branded property worldwide to take advantage of OpenTable technology and onboard their teams. Marriott International's portfolio of more than 8,000 hotels includes an extensive roster of full-service restaurants, which collectively have earned more than 40 Michelin stars.

"As part of Booking Holdings and as a partner for thousands of hotel restaurants, we know travelers," said Debby Soo, CEO, OpenTable. "Our software streamlines hotel food and beverage operations while helping restaurants deliver memorable experiences and find new diners on our global dining network – we're thrilled to deepen our relationship with Marriott."

Participating Marriott restaurants will continue to be featured on OpenTable's global booking channels. In addition, OpenTable will introduce premium products and features designed to drive ancillary revenue such as OpenTable Experiences , designed to enable individual restaurants to easily create, market and manage local dining events such as tasting menus, cooking classes, wine tastings and more.

"Marriott's hospitality roots actually began in restaurants, and for many of our guests globally it is the focal point of our relationship," said Matthew Von Ertfelda, Senior Vice President, Food + Beverage at Marriott International. "OpenTable's technology will allow us to introduce our restaurants to new guests throughout our portfolio, and to enhance and personalize our guests' experiences with us."

For more information on OpenTable for hotels visit https://restaurant.opentable.com/ . Marriott restaurants around the globe can be found at https://www.marriott.com/en-us/dining.mi .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1 billion people with restaurants every year, helping power hospitality at more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues across the globe. With software that drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, OpenTable enables restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.