Forest Lake Apartments is Now Pre-Leasing

LUTZ, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller Management and Axonic Properties LLC are excited to unveil Forest Lake Apartments in Lutz, FL. The 312-unit community offers the largest two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes in the greater Tampa area. Each bedroom includes its own private bath, and large, open floor plans which are unique to Tampa's housing market.

Residents of Forest Lake enjoy serene lake views, platinum upgrades, wood-style plank floors, quartz countertops, modern appliances, and upgraded LED lighting. The Forest Lake amenity package boasts a resort-style pool, 24/7 fitness center, gated access, study rooms, and a 24/7 computer lab, and new poolside grilling station and prep area. Apartments will become available beginning August 2022, and pre-leasing has already begun due to high demand. Forest Lake will continue to offer a thriving lifestyle and sense of community among residents.

"Florida has seen an influx of individuals relocating from out of state. We're excited to offer these unique, large floor plans to the Lutz community and to bring our ideas for this community to life," said John Vranich, President at Weller.

Forest Lake Apartments was Campus Lodge before they rebranded in Summer 2022.

Forest Lake is professionally managed by Weller. With a national presence and local experience, Weller manages 20,000+ units in over 120 properties in 19 states with a focus on apartment homes and real-time market trends. Nearby communities include The Livingston and Villas at Deer Park, also managed by Weller. Since 2005, Weller has grown to be the leading boutique property management and real estate investment services company in the US.

