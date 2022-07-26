DepositLink Secures $3.0 Million in New Funding to Fuel Growth

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink, the leading digital payment platform in the real estate industry, announced today it has closed on a $3.0 million Series Seed 2 funding round from angel investors. Funds will be allocated across platform development, sales, marketing, and customer success to accelerate market penetration and expand deployments within existing accounts.

DepositLink eliminates the inefficiencies and liabilities real estate, title companies, and escrow holders endure when managing paper checks and bank wires. The mobile responsive platform offers bank-level security, a $500,000 per transfer limit, and workflows to collect earnest money, commissions, and rental payments in minutes.

"Over the past 24 months, we have experienced explosive growth", said Darrell West, Co-Founder and CFO. "We are onboarding over 35 new clients monthly, and our pipeline is growing. By the end of 2022, our customers will have securely transferred over $1 billion using DepositLink."

DepositLink operates in all 50 states. Clients include some of the nation's largest real estate brands such as Berkshire Hathaway HomeSevices, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Compass, Douglas Elliman, ERA Real Estate, EXIT Realty, eXp Realty, HomeServices of America, HomeSmart, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's International, and William Raveis.

"We are blowing away our projections for growth and the market is responding," said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder. "Our platform is already rich with features that solve real problems, but the best is yet to come."

DepositLink is a mobile responsive digital payments solution for real estate businesses. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits digitally. Payments made on DepositLink's platform deliver good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day. www.DepositLink.com

