ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales Announces New Partnership with Yaskawa

, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announces a new partnership with Yaskawa, a leading manufacturer of electric drive technology. This new relationship will cover Yaskawa's industry-leading suite of variable frequency drives and motor starters for HVAC at ACI including Washington and Oregon.

Yaskawa's well-deserved reputation of utilizing digital data to drive performance helps them achieve revolutionary milestones with building automation applications. In the current growing VFD market Yaskawa's product line exceeds industry standards and will help ACI stay competitive with their essential building automation line. Yaskawa has the most advanced and comprehensive set of starters and drives and ACI is thrilled to have this technology on hand for customers.

"We are very impressed with the innovation Yaskawa inserts into their line. They are unique in their ability to stay on top of evolving technologies in motor control products. Their advancement in state of the art starters and drives gives our customers more choices to utilize their user friendly work," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. ACI partners with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers, to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Our team includes thirty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers. Visit acimechsales.com for more information.

About Yaskawa

Yaskawa America's Drives & Motion Division manufactures industrial automation equipment, including low and medium voltage variable speed drives, servo motors and amplifiers, machine controllers, spindle drives and motors, and low voltage industrial switch products. The company's Motoman Robotics Division makes industrial robots that can weld, assemble, cut and handle goods for manufacturers.

