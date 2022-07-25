Figue Collaborates With Iconic Hampton's Restaurant Moby's

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Figue announced a partnership with the coveted East Hampton restaurant Moby's, which is celebrating its 10th year. Moby's hosts will be dressed in Figue to greet their guests every weekend. Each hosts will identify pieces aligned with their personality and style, which will highlight Figue's versatility as well as the diversity and effortlessness of the collection.

CEO and Creative Director Liz Lange said "It is wonderful to have Figue at Moby's, my favorite restaurant in the Hamptons. Our collections and inspirations have always been intertwined with my Hamptons lifestyle and aesthetics and the relaxed atmosphere, hip crowd and great food at Moby's makes it a delightful place to see some of the pieces."

ABOUT FIGUE:

Founded in New York City in 2012 and acquired by current CEO and Creative Director, Liz Lange, in December 2020, Figue is a dreamy combination of luxe and laid back. Figue's free spirit-meets-sophisticate line of ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories and home design is proudly infused with bohemian gorgeousness. Our soulful spirit and global sensibility are expressed through our mix of unique prints, layered textures, pom poms, hand-cut tassels and artisanal beadwork. Welcome to the multi-colored magic of Figue.

