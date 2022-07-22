SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds EGY, SMED, RFP, and CMAX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY), in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe"). Under the merger agreement, EGY will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of an EGY common share, leaving EGY shareholders owning approximately 54.5% and TransGlobe shareholders owning approximately 45.5% of the combined company upon closing of the transaction. If you own EGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/egy

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) in connection with the proposed tender offer for SMED by an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SMED shareholders will receive $8.75 in cash for each share of SMED common stock owned. If you own SMED shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/smed

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of RFP by The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of RFP with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of RFP common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. If you own RFP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rfp

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX), in connection with the proposed transaction with Steward Health Care System ("Steward"). Upon completion of the transaction, CMAX will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CMAX's Class A common stock to the equity holders of Steward. If you own CMAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmax

