RENOWNED ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON TAKES TELEHEALTH TO A CONCIERGE LEVEL SAVING TIME AND MONEY FOR PATIENTS

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Berger, M.D., of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR), is taking telehealth to a new level with an unparalleled concierge telehealth program for hip and knee replacement patients. With Berger's Elective Surgical + Telemedicine (BEST) Experience, patients have the option of choosing virtual pre- and post-surgical visits along with educational classes eliminating the time, inconvenience, and expense of traveling to Chicago.

This new virtual approach to orthopedic surgery offers a great option at a time when new and more contagious variants of COVID and rising inflationary concerns suggest patients will look for safer and more economical approaches to medical care. More than half of Dr. Berger's patients are from outside the Chicago area, so the BEST Experience offers out-of-town patients a significant savings in transportation, lodging and incidental costs. Patients only need to travel to Chicago for a meeting with Dr. Berger followed by surgery the next day. Additionally, the program allows patients' family members to conference in from all over the world prior to and following the surgery.

"Going out of town for a major surgery can be a challenge but using Dr. Berger's virtual approach before and after surgery was convenient and simply a pleasure. His staff is 'on point' about staying in touch and they respond immediately when you call with questions," says Bob Bateson, a total knee replacement patient from Buffalo, NY. "I was super impressed by them; it felt like I'd known them forever."

"We pride ourselves on personalized customer service for our patients," says Dr. Berger, who is also an assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center. "With the rapid growth of telehealth, we want to foster an environment where patients feel like they are cared for more than ever. Now they can do telehealth conferences from the comfort of their own homes without taking time off work, sacrificing vacation days, or finding a caretaker for loved ones."

With a Mechanical Engineering Degree from MIT, Dr. Berger has extensive knowledge of the human body and the movement behind it. Using his background in mechanical engineering, Dr. Berger has pioneered a minimally invasive hip and knee joint replacement that allows him to perform the surgery without cutting any muscle, ligaments, or tendons. His approach is considered truly unique and highly effective with patients reporting a faster recovery and less pain than patients undergoing traditional hip and knee replacements.

Dr. Berger is recognized for performing more than 23,000 minimally invasive hip and knee replacement procedures – more than any other physician in the country. Over half of these procedures were done on an outpatient basis, and most of Dr. Berger's patients walk up and down stairs and out of the hospital the same day after surgery.

That's why his patients fly in from all over the world to have hip and knee replacement. In an article in the Chicago Tribune, he was named "the doctor who treats the stars and celebrities" since many famous actors, politicians and professional athletes choose Dr. Berger to perform their hip and knee replacements.

Chris Mondello, D.O., a physician in Dundee, Florida, who was a participant of virtual consultations via Dr. Berger's BEST experience, selected him for surgery based on a recommendation from a friend.

"I was so impressed with Dr. Berger and his incredible medical team," he says. "The customer service and attention to detail by his staff via telehealth was so extraordinary that we are trying to adopt similar protocols in our physician practice."

To learn more about Dr. Berger's BEST Experience and make an appointment: www.outpatienthipandknee.com or call the office directly at 312-432-2557.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. The group's reputation as a leader in specialized orthopedic patient care, education and research has been recognized by many national publications. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as one of the top in the nation. It is also the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana.

